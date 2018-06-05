AL-Dem-StSen-Contested

By The Associated Press
0 of 32 precincts - 0 percent
Michael Smith 0 - 0 percent
Amy Wasyluka 0 - 0 percent
0 of 37 precincts - 0 percent
Deborah Barros 0 - 0 percent
Johnathan Hard 0 - 0 percent
Deidra Willis 0 - 0 percent
0 of 33 precincts - 0 percent
Fred Bell 0 - 0 percent
David Burkette 0 - 0 percent
John Knight 0 - 0 percent
0 of 33 precincts - 0 percent
Michael Cooley 0 - 0 percent
Victor Crawford 0 - 0 percent
Vivian Figures (i) 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 06-05-2018 12:37
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.