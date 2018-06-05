By Gannon Burgett



Instagram users with multiple accounts can now easily toggle between them in the Instagram app. This feature, which rolled out in early 2017, was long overdue, as users had been asking for a solution to easily switch between accounts for a very long time. Before the update, users had to log out of one account and log back into another every time they wanted to check it, or were at the mercy of third-party apps — many of which actually made it difficult to jump from one account to the next. In the age of instant gratification, this was grossly inefficient.

Now, Instagrammers have the ability to add up to five accounts to the Instagram app,meaning you, your cat, your baby, and/or several inanimate objects in your life can each have a platform to express themselves, whether byposting or reposting photos, GIFs, or videos. Although you may never accumulate as many followers as the official Queen of Instagram, Selena Gomez, you can still relish the moment when one of your photos receives thatcrucial 11th like and your general existence is momentarily validated.

You’ll be well on your way to celebrity status if you utilize the steps outlined below on how to manage multiple Instagram accounts. Remember, slow and steady wins the race, young tortoise.

How to add an additional Instagram account(s)



Instagram has made the process of adding additional Instagram accounts to the app simple enough. Once you launch theapp, go to your profile (the icon or picture on the far right along the bottom) and select the gear — or the three dots — in the upper-right corner of the next screen.

Then, scroll all the way down, select Add account, and enter the desired username and password for the account you would like to add. If you’ve created several Instagram accounts, you will be able to access notifications for each on the corresponding profile. You can change your notifications settings for each of them.

How to switch between accounts



At this point, you, your curmudgeonly cat, and your ill-fated terrarium each have their own Instagram account. Now you’ll need to know how to toggle between your various accounts. Go to your profile page and tap your username at the top of the screen. You’ll then have the option to select from a list of accounts associated with your specific app.

How to remove an account you’ve added



OK, so the novelty has worn off and that newly added account isn’t really panning out like you’d hoped. It happens to the best of us. Thankfully, it’s easy to erase that old account and move on with other prospects.Once you’ve loaded your Instagram profile, select the gear icon — or the three dots if you are on an Android device — in the upper-right of thescreen. Scroll down and select the Log out of [username] option. If you wish to use the account again in the app, you’ll need to log back in.

If you’re over the Instagram game entirely and want to remove all of your accounts from your device, you can also select Log out of all accountsto do so. But don’t be too hasty, a quantum reality could easily be at stake. After all, ifa tree falls in the woods and no one is around to document it on Instagram, does it make a sound? It’s a good question. If you want to permanently delete your Instagram account, rather than just logging out of it, we have a guide for you as well so you can say goodbye and good riddance once and for all.



