Jill: No worries about rain as you go out to vote today, just scattered clouds

Mostly cloudy skies today hold back temperatures a little bit and highs will generally be in the middle 80s. Rain stays across south Alabama. The weather overall looks great for going out to vote.



The weather this evening looks comfortable for those going to see the Barons play at Regions Field.



A subtle warming trend is likely the rest of the week and both temperatures and dew points will be increasing.



The weather looks nice on Friday but a little on the warm side for Free Friday Flicks and Symphony in the Summer at Railroad Park. If you will be attending the Alex City Jazz Festival, you can expect dry weather at this time. If something changes then we will alert you.



There are a lot of events happening on Saturday, like the Birmingham Heart Walk. The weather won’t be bad for the walk, just sticky. The afternoon hours will be a different story though as we heat up, widely scattered showers and storms develop. Rain coverage on Saturday looks to climb to 30 percent and then 40 percent by Sunday.



Next week looks muggy and unsettled and daily chances for showers and storms.

