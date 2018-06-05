Well, it can't get any more official than this, folks.

Well, it can't get any more official than this, folks.

We finally know when Better Call Saul will return with new episodes

We finally know when Better Call Saul will return with new episodes

New episodes of Orange Is the New Black are headed your way this summer

New episodes of Orange Is the New Black are headed your way this summer

Orange Is the New Black is returning for Season 6 later than expected

Orange Is the New Black is returning for Season 6 later than expected



By Keisha Hatchett,

New episodes of Orange Is the New Black are headed your way this summer. Season 6 of the prison dramedy will make its way to Netflix on Friday, July 27, a bit later than its typical June premiere but still relatively soon.

An ominous new preview released on Tuesday teases a dark future ahead for the women of Litchfield Penitentiary who will now move to a maximum security facility after a riot left their old stomping grounds in ruin.

Season 5 ended on a massive cliffhanger with Piper, Alex, Taystee, Cindy, Suzanne, Red, Nicky, Blanca, Freida, Gloria waiting for SWAT to bust through the door -- their fates left in the air. Meanwhile, Flaca and Maritza were bussed off to separate locations, and Pennsatucky escaped the madness by hiding out with Coates -- the man who sexually assaulted her -- in the CO cabin in the woods.

The series features a colorful ensemble cast made up of Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Danielle Brooks, Uzo Aduba, Natasha Lyonne, Kate Mulgrew, Taryn Manning and Yael Stone.

Orange Is the New Black returns for Season 6 Friday, July 27 on Netflix.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Orange Is the New Black

Taylor Schilling

Laura Prepon

Kate Mulgrew

Uzo Aduba

Danielle Brooks

Natasha Lyonne

Taryn Manning

Yael Stone