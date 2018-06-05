Lord & Taylor to close storied flagship on Fifth Avenue - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Lord & Taylor to close storied flagship on Fifth Avenue

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Lord & Taylor is abandoning plans to keep a store in the Fifth Avenue flagship it is selling, as the chain's owner closes more stores and focuses on online sales.

The announcement Tuesday comes about seven months after the company said it would sell the century-old building to office space sharing company WeWork. Hudson's Bay Co. had said then it would keep less than a quarter of the 11-story building for a Lord & Taylor store.

Hudson's Bay, which also operates Saks Fifth Avenue and other stores, said it expects to close up to 10 of its nearly 50 Lord & Taylor stores through 2019. The flagship store is expected to close in early 2019.

Lord & Taylor was the first to create Christmas windows for entertainment, rather than for selling merchandise. It pioneered the animated window display in 1938.

Like its competitors, Lord & Taylor is wrestling with a shift as consumers shop online and less at department stores. Chains like J.C. Penney and Macy's are closing unprofitable stores, and Bon-Ton Stores Inc. is liquidating its business. Sears Holdings Inc. has been selling off key assets while closing stores as well.

Lord & Taylor's decision not to keep the Fifth Avenue store is the latest move under the new Hudson's Bay CEO, former CVS Health executive Helena Foulkes, who took over in February. Hudson's Bay had also announced Monday that it is selling its flash sales site Gilt Groupe to rival Rue La La. When it bought the brand two years ago, Hudson's Bay touted the purchase as a way to rev up online sales, but business didn't live up to the company's expectations.

In the meantime, Lord & Taylor is working with Walmart and launching a dedicated site on the discount retailer's website. The new shop began rolling out last month and features more than 125 brands.

_____

Follow Anne D'Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • GOP tries to win key spot in California governor's race

    GOP tries to win key spot in California governor's race

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 3:00 AM EDT2018-06-05 07:00:35 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-06-05 19:24:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...
    The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.More >>
    The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.More >>

  • Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape as lawyer vows to fight

    Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape as lawyer vows to fight

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:09:34 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-06-05 19:22:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

    Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

    More >>

    Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

    More >>

  • 5 charged in death of Missouri man entombed in concrete

    5 charged in death of Missouri man entombed in concrete

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 2:04 PM EDT2018-06-05 18:04:43 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-06-05 19:22:13 GMT
    (Callaway County Sheriff's Office via AP). This June 5, 2018, photo provided by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office in Fulton, Mo., shows Sherry Paulo, of Fulton, one of five people charged Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in connection with the death of Carl D...(Callaway County Sheriff's Office via AP). This June 5, 2018, photo provided by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office in Fulton, Mo., shows Sherry Paulo, of Fulton, one of five people charged Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in connection with the death of Carl D...
    Five people have been charged in the death of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete.More >>
    Five people have been charged in the death of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly