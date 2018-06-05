Home invasion leaves person with life-threatening injuries

Find the sample ballot for your county before hitting the polls on Tuesday, June 5th.More >>
Find the sample ballot for your county before hitting the polls on Tuesday, June 5th.More >>
Police are investigating a home invasion that left one person with life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning.More >>
Police are investigating a home invasion that left one person with life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning.More >>
Birmingham police are searching for a stolen vehicle with an infant inside.More >>
Birmingham police are searching for a stolen vehicle with an infant inside.More >>
Temperatures have fallen into the 50s to 60s this morning.More >>
Temperatures have fallen into the 50s to 60s this morning.More >>
Authorities in Birmingham and Jefferson County are stepping up security for animal control officers after all five were recently issued bullet-proof vests.More >>
Authorities in Birmingham and Jefferson County are stepping up security for animal control officers after all five were recently issued bullet-proof vests.More >>