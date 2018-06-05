1 person shot during early morning robbery - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

1 person shot during early morning robbery

(Source: RAYCOM Images) (Source: RAYCOM Images)

Police are investigating a burglary that left one person injured Tuesday morning. 

One person was shot at a home in the 2100 block of Powderly Avenue. Police say the victim arrived home and found a man standing in the hallway of his home. The suspect and victim both shot at each other. 

The victim arrived at Princeton Hospital in a private vehicle. 

Investigators have a person of interest in custody. 

