1 person shot during early morning robbery

Police are investigating a burglary that left one person injured Tuesday morning.

One person was shot at a home in the 2100 block of Powderly Avenue. Police say the victim arrived home and found a man standing in the hallway of his home. The suspect and victim both shot at each other.

The victim arrived at Princeton Hospital in a private vehicle.

Investigators have a person of interest in custody.

