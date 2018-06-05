Longtime Mobile sports writer Hicks chosen for ASWA HofF

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Longtime sports writer and columnist Tommy Hicks will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame.

Hicks will be inducted at Sunday night's annual convention in Montgomery.

He has worked in sports media since the mid-1970s and has three times been named Alabama sports writer of the year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Hicks has worked for the Phenix Citizen, Selma Times-Journal, Montgomery Advertiser, Anniston Star, Mobile Press-Register, Call News and Washington County News.

He has won the ASWA's Herby Kirby Award for the year's top story twice and is a two-time president of the group.

Hicks has written two books on the University of Alabama football program and one about the inaugural season of South Alabama football.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.