Mama bear may not be relocated from college town - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mama bear may not be relocated from college town

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire wildlife officials may change their minds about relocating a female bear from a college town.

Andy Timmins of the Fish and Game Department's bear program tells New Hampshire Public Radio she faces a lower likelihood of survival if relocated. She'd be dealing with an established bear social structure, making it harder to access food.

Timmins says other animals would take her place if she's removed. He adds that it's possible she can exist in Hanover, near Dartmouth College, without conflict. Residents are doing a better job of removing garbage and bird feeders.

The bear was to be euthanized last year after two of her cubs entered a home. Gov. Chris Sununu instead ordered them relocated after public outcry, but she reappeared, with new cubs.

___

Information from: WEVO-FM, http://www.nhpr.org/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Sunday, June 3 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-06-03 11:38:31 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:24:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    More >>

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    More >>

  • Blacks fare surprisingly well in prostate cancer research

    Blacks fare surprisingly well in prostate cancer research

    Friday, June 1 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-06-01 18:19:28 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:23:52 GMT
    Black men with advanced prostate cancer fare surprisingly well in research that challenges current thinking about racial disparities in the disease.More >>
    Black men with advanced prostate cancer fare surprisingly well in research that challenges current thinking about racial disparities in the disease.More >>

  • Licking cancer: US postal stamp helped fund key breast study

    Licking cancer: US postal stamp helped fund key breast study

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:08:56 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:23:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ric Feld, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2003, file photo, Rep. Stephanie Stuckey Benfield, D-Decatur, promotes the breast cancer prevention stamp from the well on the floor of the House in Atlanta. Countless breast cancer patients in the fut...(AP Photo/Ric Feld, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2003, file photo, Rep. Stephanie Stuckey Benfield, D-Decatur, promotes the breast cancer prevention stamp from the well on the floor of the House in Atlanta. Countless breast cancer patients in the fut...
    Countless breast cancer patients in the future will be spared millions of dollars of chemotherapy thanks in part to something that millions of Americans did that cost them just pennies: bought a postage stamp.More >>
    Countless breast cancer patients in the future will be spared millions of dollars of chemotherapy thanks in part to something that millions of Americans did that cost them just pennies: bought a postage stamp.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly