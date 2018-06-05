Ex-Oklahoma defensive back sentenced to 18 years for robbery - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ex-Oklahoma defensive back sentenced to 18 years for robbery

WACO, Texas (AP) - A former University of Oklahoma football player has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in his Texas hometown of Waco.

Parrish Cobb was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to robbing a Baylor student at gunpoint in 2017.

According to the Waco Tribune-Herald , prosecutors agreed to dismiss two other armed robbery charges against Cobb as part of a plea deal.

Cobb's attorney, J.R. Vicha, declined to comment after Monday's hearing.

Cobb, who was a defensive back for the Sooners, still faces an unrelated robbery charge in Norman, Oklahoma. Cobb originally signed with Baylor but was released from his letter of intent after former coach Art Briles was fired in May 2016.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Officials probe commune after illegal child labor claims

    Officials probe commune after illegal child labor claims

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:09 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:09:45 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:06 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:06:03 GMT
    New York officials will investigate whether children as young as 6 years old work at an upstate soap factory and farm run by a religious commune.More >>
    New York officials will investigate whether children as young as 6 years old work at an upstate soap factory and farm run by a religious commune.More >>

  • Amber Alert: Sex-offender may be taking baby to the coast

    Amber Alert: Sex-offender may be taking baby to the coast

    Monday, June 4 2018 9:38 AM EDT2018-06-04 13:38:55 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:05:55 GMT
    (Virginia State Police via AP). This undated image provided by the Virginia State Police shows Emma Grace Kennedy, who police say was abducted Sunday, June 3, 2018, by a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia.(Virginia State Police via AP). This undated image provided by the Virginia State Police shows Emma Grace Kennedy, who police say was abducted Sunday, June 3, 2018, by a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia.
    An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl who police say was abducted by a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia.More >>
    An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl who police say was abducted by a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia.More >>

  • Immigration agents arrest 114 in landscaper sting

    Immigration agents arrest 114 in landscaper sting

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:09 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:09:29 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:05:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Minchillo). Government agents take a suspect into custody during an immigration sting at Corso's Flower and Garden Center, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Castalia, Ohio. The operation is one of the largest against employers in recent years on...(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Government agents take a suspect into custody during an immigration sting at Corso's Flower and Garden Center, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Castalia, Ohio. The operation is one of the largest against employers in recent years on...
    US immigration agents make 114 arrests at Ohio gardening and landscaping company.More >>
    US immigration agents make 114 arrests at Ohio gardening and landscaping company.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly