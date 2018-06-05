Former quarterback Oliver Luck to become XFL commissioner - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Former quarterback Oliver Luck to become XFL commissioner

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Former NFL quarterback Oliver Luck is leaving his high-ranking position at the NCAA to become commissioner of the XFL, the second edition of professional wrestling mogul Vince McMahon's football league.

McMahon announced the hire four months after unveiling plans to relaunch the XFL, which folded in 2001 after its only season. The new XFL is scheduled to begin in 2020.

Luck, the father of Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, played four seasons for the Houston Oilers after being drafted in the second round out of West Virginia in 1982. He graduated from University of Texas law school in 1987.

He went on to a successful career in sports management in the professional and college ranks. He joined the NCAA in 2014 as executive vice president of regulatory affairs and strategic partnerships.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP

