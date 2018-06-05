The Latest: Weinstein defense: Set to 'begin our fight' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: Weinstein defense: Set to 'begin our fight'

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned... (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the court appearance of Harvey Weinstein (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York.

Weinstein appeared before a judge in Manhattan Tuesday after a grand jury charged him last week with raping a woman in a hotel room and forcing another to perform oral sex in his office.

Benjamin Brafman called the case against Weinstein "imminently defensible" based on what they have learned about the evidence.

He says that as bad as the crime of rape is, it's equally reprehensible to be falsely accused.

His bail was previously set at $1 million, allowing him to remain free while he awaits trial. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 20.

Brafman says Weinstein is "holding up reasonably well."

___

10 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City.

Weinstein appeared before a judge in Manhattan Tuesday after a grand jury charged him last week with raping a woman in a hotel room and forcing another to perform oral sex in his office.

His bail was previously set at $1 million, allowing him to remain free while he awaits trial.

Dozens more women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Prosecutors say those allegations remain under investigation.

Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, has challenged the credibility of the alleged victims.

___

9:55 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at the New York courthouse where he is scheduled to be arraigned on rape and criminal sex act charges.

Weinstein arrived in an SUV on Tuesday and walked with his attorney into the courthouse.

The hearing was expected to be mostly a procedural repeat of one that happened last week when he was initially charged with raping a woman in a hotel room and forcing another to perform oral sex in his office.

Dozens more women have accused him of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, has challenged the credibility of the alleged victims.

___

12:03 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges.

The hearing on Tuesday in Manhattan comes after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul on charges involving two women. Dozens more women have accused him of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

The 66-year-old Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, has challenged the credibility of the alleged victims and says his client is confident he's going to clear his name.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has called it predictable that Weinstein's camp would attack the integrity of the women and of the legal system.

Weinstein is out on $1 million bail.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Sunday, June 3 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-06-03 11:38:31 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:24:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    More >>

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    More >>

  • Blacks fare surprisingly well in prostate cancer research

    Blacks fare surprisingly well in prostate cancer research

    Friday, June 1 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-06-01 18:19:28 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:23:52 GMT
    Black men with advanced prostate cancer fare surprisingly well in research that challenges current thinking about racial disparities in the disease.More >>
    Black men with advanced prostate cancer fare surprisingly well in research that challenges current thinking about racial disparities in the disease.More >>

  • Licking cancer: US postal stamp helped fund key breast study

    Licking cancer: US postal stamp helped fund key breast study

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:08:56 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:23:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ric Feld, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2003, file photo, Rep. Stephanie Stuckey Benfield, D-Decatur, promotes the breast cancer prevention stamp from the well on the floor of the House in Atlanta. Countless breast cancer patients in the fut...(AP Photo/Ric Feld, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2003, file photo, Rep. Stephanie Stuckey Benfield, D-Decatur, promotes the breast cancer prevention stamp from the well on the floor of the House in Atlanta. Countless breast cancer patients in the fut...
    Countless breast cancer patients in the future will be spared millions of dollars of chemotherapy thanks in part to something that millions of Americans did that cost them just pennies: bought a postage stamp.More >>
    Countless breast cancer patients in the future will be spared millions of dollars of chemotherapy thanks in part to something that millions of Americans did that cost them just pennies: bought a postage stamp.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly