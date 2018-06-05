UPDATE: Baby inside of stolen vehicle found, suspect still at large

Birmingham police confirm that a baby is now with its mother after being taken in a stolen vehicle.

The carjacking happened at 1st Avenue North and 41st Place North, with the 9-month-old infant inside of the car. The vehicle is a 2003 blue Chevy Tracker with no tag.

Police say that the suspect is still in the vehicle and was seen headed to the Kingston area.

This story is developing.

