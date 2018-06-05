UPDATE: Baby inside of stolen vehicle found, suspect still at large

Birmingham police are searching for a stolen vehicle with an infant inside.More >>
Birmingham police are searching for a stolen vehicle with an infant inside.More >>
Find the sample ballot for your county before hitting the polls on Tuesday, June 5th.More >>
Find the sample ballot for your county before hitting the polls on Tuesday, June 5th.More >>
Temperatures have fallen into the 50s to 60s this morning.More >>
Temperatures have fallen into the 50s to 60s this morning.More >>
Authorities in Birmingham and Jefferson County are stepping up security for animal control officers after all five were recently issued bullet-proof vests.More >>
Authorities in Birmingham and Jefferson County are stepping up security for animal control officers after all five were recently issued bullet-proof vests.More >>
Expect temperatures Tuesday to reach the mid to upper 80s with zero rain chances. This pattern will continue through the rest of the week until we see the return of some moisture by the weekend.More >>
Expect temperatures Tuesday to reach the mid to upper 80s with zero rain chances. This pattern will continue through the rest of the week until we see the return of some moisture by the weekend.More >>