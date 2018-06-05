Pro wrestler 'Rockin' Rebel' and wife dead in murder-suicide - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Pro wrestler 'Rockin' Rebel' and wife dead in murder-suicide

WEST GOSHEN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a pro wrestler fatally shot his wife inside their Pennsylvania home last week and then turned the gun on himself.

West Goshen police say a preliminary investigation found Charles and Stephanie Williams died in a murder-suicide. They say the injuries indicate that the 52-year-old who wrestled as the "Rockin' Rebel" shot his 50-year-old wife and then himself.

Police responded to the home and met family members early Friday. The officers then searched the home and found the couple in the living room.

No other injuries were reported in the shootings.

Friends say Stephanie Williams was the mother of two 10-year-olds who also lived in the home. But it wasn't clear if Charles Williams was their father.

He wrestled for Extreme Championship Wrestling and at independent matches.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • GOP seeks to avoid shutout in race for California governor

    GOP seeks to avoid shutout in race for California governor

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 3:00 AM EDT2018-06-05 07:00:35 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-06-05 13:30:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...
    The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.More >>
    The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.More >>

  • Pro wrestler 'Rockin' Rebel' and wife dead in murder-suicide

    Pro wrestler 'Rockin' Rebel' and wife dead in murder-suicide

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 13:13:39 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-06-05 13:30:18 GMT
    Authorities say a pro wrestler fatally shot his wife inside their Pennsylvania home last week and then turned the gun on himself.More >>
    Authorities say a pro wrestler fatally shot his wife inside their Pennsylvania home last week and then turned the gun on himself.More >>

  • Miss America eliminates swimsuits and won't judge on looks

    Miss America eliminates swimsuits and won't judge on looks

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 11:59:54 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-06-05 13:30:16 GMT
    The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.More >>
    The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly