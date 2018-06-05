The Latest: UK OKs 3rd runway for London's Heathrow Airport - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: UK OKs 3rd runway for London's Heathrow Airport

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016 file photo, a plane flies over nearby houses as it approaches for landing at Heathrow Airport in London. The British Cabinet on Tuesday June 5, 2018, is expected to approve the cons...

LONDON (AP) - The Latest on the third runway at Heathrow Airport (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Britain's government has given the go-ahead for the construction of a third runway at London's Heathrow Airport - a decision that paves the way for the long-running issue to be put up for a parliamentary vote.

The Department for Transportation last year asked the public for comments on the plans to build the new runway at Heathrow, arguing the project would permit an additional 260,000 flights a year and add 74 billion pounds ($99 billion) to the British economy over 60 years.

Heathrow is already one of the world's largest airports, but the decision on whether to expand it has been a source of contention, particularly in Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative government.

Even if lawmakers approve the decision, it is likely to be challenged in the courts.

12:10 p.m.

The British Cabinet is expected Tuesday to approve the construction of a third runway at Heathrow Airport, a decision that could pave the way for the long-running issue to be put up for a parliamentary vote.

The economic secretary to the Treasury, John Glen, told the BBC, "we need to expand our capacity and this is the right thing to do."

The location of a new runway in southeastern England has been debated for years amid concerns over pollution, traffic and noise.

The Department for Transportation last year asked the public for comments on the plans to build the runway at Heathrow, arguing the project would permit an additional 260,000 flights a year and add 74 billion pounds ($99 billion) to the British economy over 60 years.

Heathrow is already one of the world's largest airports, but the decision on whether to expand it has been a source of contention, particularly in Prime Minister Theresa May's government.

