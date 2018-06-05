The Latest: WH to play national anthem in Eagles absence - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: WH to play national anthem in Eagles absence

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ... (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in ...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's cancellation of the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to the White House (all times local):

7:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he'll be honoring America at the White House on Tuesday after he canceled a scheduled event with Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Trump tweeted: "We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!"

Trump announced Monday that he had called off the Eagles' visit, citing the dispute over whether NFL players protesting racial injustice must stand during the national anthem.

The NFL recently announced a new policy requiring players to stand for the anthem if they're on the field before a game or otherwise remain in the locker room.

___

12:44 a.m.

A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who says fans deserve better than the smaller delegation the team was sending to the event planned for Tuesday.

Trump is citing the dispute over whether NFL players protesting racial injustice must stand during the playing of the national anthem. However, none of the Eagles took a knee during the anthem in 2017.

In a statement issued Monday less than 24 hours before the event, Trump says some members of the team disagree with his insistence that they "proudly stand" for the national anthem in honor of military veterans and the nation as a whole.

Trump says a different ceremony will honor veterans and the nation instead.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Blacks fare surprisingly well in prostate cancer research

    Blacks fare surprisingly well in prostate cancer research

    Friday, June 1 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-06-01 18:19:28 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:41:03 GMT
    Black men with advanced prostate cancer fare surprisingly well in research that challenges current thinking about racial disparities in the disease.More >>
    Black men with advanced prostate cancer fare surprisingly well in research that challenges current thinking about racial disparities in the disease.More >>

  • Licking cancer: US postal stamp helped fund key breast study

    Licking cancer: US postal stamp helped fund key breast study

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:08:56 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:40:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ric Feld, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2003, file photo, Rep. Stephanie Stuckey Benfield, D-Decatur, promotes the breast cancer prevention stamp from the well on the floor of the House in Atlanta. Countless breast cancer patients in the fut...(AP Photo/Ric Feld, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2003, file photo, Rep. Stephanie Stuckey Benfield, D-Decatur, promotes the breast cancer prevention stamp from the well on the floor of the House in Atlanta. Countless breast cancer patients in the fut...
    Countless breast cancer patients in the future will be spared millions of dollars of chemotherapy thanks in part to something that millions of Americans did that cost them just pennies: bought a postage stamp.More >>
    Countless breast cancer patients in the future will be spared millions of dollars of chemotherapy thanks in part to something that millions of Americans did that cost them just pennies: bought a postage stamp.More >>

  • Harvey Weinstein due back in court in sex crimes case

    Harvey Weinstein due back in court in sex crimes case

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:09:34 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:40:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

    Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

    More >>

    Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly