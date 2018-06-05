Mickey: Now this is more like it!

Temperatures have fallen into the 50s to 60s this morning. I didn't even have to use my air conditioner in my truck on the drive in...I just cracked the window a lil bit. :)

Expect temperatures today to reach the mid to upper 80s with a few cirrus clouds out there. Our dry weather pattern should continue through the rest of the workweek until we see the return of some moisture by the weekend. The daily high temperatures will reach the upper 80s with dew points in the upper 50s. There is no rain in the forecast through Friday.

By the weekend, we'll see some showers in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday. The rain chances will generally be during the afternoon and very scattered. Highs Saturday and Sunday will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. We'll continue with a more typical pattern of afternoon showers and storms next week. In the meantime, enjoy the lower humidity levels.

