Mississippi State will travel to Vanderbilt for Super Regionals

Mississippi State’s next stop on the Road to Omaha is Nashville. The NCAA announced Tuesday morning that the Bulldogs will travel to Vanderbilt for Super Regionals.

MSU is in the round of 16 for the 3rd straight season. They advanced by winning 4 games in 3 days in Tallahassee. They’ve pulled off the feat with 3 different head coaches (Cohen, Cannizzaro, Henderson).

The best-of-three series starts Friday.

Nashville Super Regional

All Times Central

Game 1: Friday 7:00pm (TV: ESPN2)

Game 2: Saturday 8:30pm (TV: ESPN)

Game 3: Sunday 5:00pm (TV: ESPN2)

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.