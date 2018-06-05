Alabama voters make their picks for governor in primaries.

By The Associated Press



Alabama voters are making their choices for governor in party primaries.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey faces Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, evangelist Scott Dawson, and state Sen. Bill Hightower in the Republican primary.

Ivey became governor last year when her scandal-battered predecessor resigned.

In the Democratic primary for governor, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb, and former state legislator James Fields top a lengthy field.

A primary runoff will be required unless a candidate captures more than 50 percent of the vote.

