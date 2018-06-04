Animal control officers issued bullet-proof vests

Authorities in Birmingham and Jefferson County are stepping up security for animal control officers after all five were recently issued bullet-proof vests.More >>
Expect temperatures Tuesday to reach the mid to upper 80s with zero rain chances. This pattern will continue through the rest of the week until we see the return of some moisture by the weekend.
The Hoover mayor released plans for future projects in the city at Monday's city council meeting, while many question how the city will address its multi-million dollar budget deficit.
A child was taken to Children's of Alabama Monday after an incident at Alabama Splash Adventure.
Longtime University of Alabama head basketball coach Charles Martin 'C.M.' Newton died Monday afternoon. He was 88 years old.
