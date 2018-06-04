Randolph County man accused of plowing into occupied house

A Randolph County man is facing attempted murder charges after authorities say he drove a tow truck into a house with his wife and son inside the dwelling.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, Willie Myrl Williamson is facing four charges of attempted murder.

Officials say Williamson intentionally drove a tow truck into a dwelling occupied by his wife and son. They also say he shot into the house.

No one was injured in the incident.

