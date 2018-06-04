Hoover mayor proposes sales tax increase

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato has proposed an increase to the city's sales and use tax.

Brocato made the suggestion during Monday night's city council meeting.

Currently, the sales tax rate in Hoover is 3%. His proposal would increase the tax to 4%, bringing the total sales tax in Hoover to 10%.

Mayor Brocato also proposed increasing the city's lodging tax rate to 6%, a rate he says is in line with most of the city's neighbors.

The mayor would like for the city council to vote on his proposal on July 2.

