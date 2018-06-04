Child injured at Alabama Splash Adventure Monday

A Randolph County man is facing attempted murder charges after authorities say he drove a tow truck into a house with his wife and son inside the dwelling.More >>
Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato has proposed an increase to the city's sales and use tax.More >>
Glencoe Police are investigating an apparent homicide that happened early Saturday morning.More >>
A child was taken to Children's of Alabama Monday after an incident at Alabama Splash Adventure.More >>
A 15-year-old boy charged with escaping police custody then stealing a MAX transit bus has been charged in Jefferson County Family Court.More >>
