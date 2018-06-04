Child injured at Alabama Splash Adventure Monday

A child was taken to Children's of Alabama Monday after an incident at Alabama Splash Adventure.

Bessemer Fire Marshal Lt. Michael Brannon confirms a 10-year-old boy hit his head at the park while on the lazy river.

An off-duty fireman who was visiting the park with his children at the time ran to the boy and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Brannon says the boy was not conscious when he was taken away.

There is no update on the boy's condition.

