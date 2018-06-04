A screen-used section of the Death Star from Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope just sold at auction. It included letters from the ILM employees who worked on it. It was expected to sell for six figures, but...

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.

The third installment of the wildly successful action series that stars Keanu Reeves as a deadly assassin forced out of retirement, John Wick: Chapter 3, hits theaters in May 2019

A leaked Xbox One screenshot from an upcoming build suggests that Cortana may soon have some company, with voice commands utilizing Alexa and Google Assistant devices added to the console's expanding repertoire.

Bungie revealed the name of the latest expansion for Destiny 2. Destiny 2: Forsaken is coming later this year, and a full reveal of the expansion will take place during an event on June 5.

‘Destiny 2: Forsaken’ is coming this fall and it could focus on an old enemy

Bungie will fully unveil the latest expansion for Destiny 2 on Tuesday, June 5, but before we’re given the granular details of the project, we at least know its name — Destiny 2: Forsaken is coming later this year, and it appears to focus on the Fallen race.

A short teaser video for Destiny 2: Forsaken was posted on Bungie’s Twitter account, with comic relief character Cayde-6 landing with another Guardian on the Reef location from the first Destiny. The base game didn’t include any real missions taking place in the area, but a Crucible map called “The Drifter” was released with The Taken King.

Destiny 2: Forsaken is likely going to release this September. The current development roadmap for the game on Bungie’s website includes more “yet to be revealed” under that month, which also makes mention of new gameplay modes.

First and foremost, however, Forsaken has to focus on offering additional single-player and story-focused content if it wants to win back players who have abandoned the game. Both minor expansions thus far — Curse of Osiris and Warmind — included extra story missions, but they didn’t move the universe forward in any meaningful way. With the lack of another raid and less substantial “raid lairs” to take their place, it didn’t have enough content to keep players from jumping back to another game after a week or two. It didn’t help that many of the “new” cooperative strike missions were simply reworked versions of missions already in the game.

If Bungie is using The Taken King as its framework for Forsaken, players should be a little bit more excited. The 2015 major expansion included a full-fledged campaign, new strikes, a new raid, new class abilities, new multiplayer modes, and new multiplayer maps. Its follow-up Rise of Iron was met with slightly more lukewarm reception, though we found its campaign to be another entertaining ride.

The campaign in Destiny 2: Forsaken will be the only traditional one you will get from Activision-Blizzard this fall. The company’s recently announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is ditching its main story mode entirely, with multiplayer, zombies, and a new battle royale mode called “Blackout” taking its place.

Destiny 2 is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

