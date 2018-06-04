Time to upgrade! Here are the best 4K TV deals for June 2018

By Lucas Coll



When you’re picking out a brand-new 4K TV to watch your shows and movies in all their HD glory, why not go big? The right smart TV can make any viewing experience more special, and there’s no better time to buy than right now. A good 4K TV is the best and easiest way to take any home entertainment setup to the next level, and once you start enjoying all of your favorite content in crisp Ultra HD, you’ll wonder why you waited so long to upgrade.

Once you read up on how to buy a 4K TVandwhat makes 4K resolution so unique, you can begin to search online for a big screen that matches what you’re looking forand then hook up your new television with the best Ultra HD Blu-raysto really get that home theater going. To help get the ball rolling, we’ve rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals and smart TV deals available online right now — all of which check in at $1,000 or less.

The Best Deal

Toshiba 50-Inch 4K Alexa Fire TV — $400

Toshiba’s all-new 2018 4K smart TV is now available for pre-order, and it lets you experience movies and shows in breathtakingly cinematic quality with built-in Fire TV streaming — all for an incredibly competitive price. This model pairs 4K Ultra HDclarity with the color range and detail of high dynamic range (HDR) technology for incredibly lifelike picture quality, and lets you say goodbye to washed-out, gray-looking blacks thanks to the TV’s deep dynamic contrast. Fire TV gives you access to Netflix, HBO, Hulu, Prime TV, and much more, while the built-in Alexa connectivity gives you easy voice control and makes it simple to sync the television with your wider smart home ecosystem.

The 50-inch Toshiba 4K Ultra HD Fire TV can be yours for $400 from Amazon, but you can also score the 43-inch Fire TV for just $330or the 55-inch model for $480.

$400 from Amazon

The Rest

TCL 55-Inch 4K Roku Smart TV — $380

For the cheapest 4K Roku televisions you’re likely to find, check out the TCL lineup. This 4K smart TV is a best-seller in the LED and LCD HDTV category on Amazon, and with smart functionality and 4K Ultra HD picture clarity, it’s not difficult to see why. The well-balanced contrast, color, and detail of HDR produce a more lifelike picture.

Beyond thehigh dynamic range technology, this model has a 120Hz refresh rate that allows fast-moving action scenes to be seen with virtually no motion blur. An intuitive interface gives you easy access to more than 4,000 streaming channels as well. It’s compatible with cable, satellite, antenna, and non-Roku streaming devices, so you can enjoy your favorite content any way you like. You can also easily search top streaming channels by title, actor, or director, all from one place. Wi-Fi-enabled voice search is available using the free Roku mobile app.

The TCL 4K Ultra HD Roku smart TV normally retails for $500 but is currently marked down to $380 on Amazon, saving you $120.

$380 from Amazon

Samsung 49-Inch QLED 4K Smart TV — $798

If you’re in the market for a great QLED deal, Samsung — the company that pioneered this new quantum-dot technology — is the brand to check out. If you’re wondering what the difference is between QLED and OLED, take a look at our comprehensive guide for a better understanding, or just trust that you’re going to love that beautiful Ultra HD picture you’ll get with any 4K content you display on it.

This 49-inch QLED smart 4K TV with Samsung Smart Hub is currently on sale for just $798 from Walmart (with free two-day shipping) after a nice $502 discount.

$798 from Walmart

Vizio 70-inch XLED 4K SmartCast TV — $998

For a supersized 4K TV that won’t require taking out a second mortgage, consider the Vizio SmartCast E70-E3, which comes in at a massive 70 inches. The Ultra HD resolution, Vizio’s XLED technology, and 12 active local dimming zones (whichautomatically adjust the backlighting) combine to bring cinema-quality video right into your home with deep colors and sharp contrast. SmartCast smart TVs are compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Home smart hubs, andcome with Google Chromecast built right in so you can start watching your favorite content out of the box.

Four HDR-ready HDMI ports ensure you’ve got plenty of connection points for your favorite gaming consoles, Blu-Ray players, and other input devices as well. Now $998 from Walmart, the Vizio SmartCast E70-E3 has everything you need, along with a nice $300 discount.

$998 from Walmart

RCA 65-Inch 4K Smart TV — $480

If you don’t care about smart features and want an HDTV that’s big enough without being overkill for your home, the 65-inch RCA RTU6549 is a great pick. This 4K TV boasts true color Ultra HD with HDR compatibility for a great picture, along with crisp and energy-efficient LED backlighting. Three HDMI ports let you hook up external streaming boxes, Blu-Ray players, and modern gaming consoles, while component, AV, VGA, and coaxial ports ensure compatibility with your legacy devices.

Although it lacks smart functionality,at just $480 from Walmart after a whopping $420 discount,the RCA RTU6549 is one of the best 4K TV deals you’re going to find on a model this big.

$480 from Walmart

Samsung 55-Inch Curved 4K TV— $700

Get pulled into the action with this curved TV from Samsung. The 55-inch MU6500 curved 4K UHD TV boasts 4K HDR Pro, which lets you experience a wider range of color and contrast than Full HD. Experience smooth action on fast-moving content with Motion Rate 120, ensuring that you enjoy all the action without interruption, from the final seconds of a chase scene to the last pitch of a game.

With a curved design, this TV looks stylish front to back, whether mounted on a wall or sitting on a stand. The55-inch MU6500 curved 4K UHD smart TV normally retails for $1,000 but is currently marked down to $700 on Amazon after a $300 discount.

$700 from Amazon

Hisense 49-Inch 4K Smart TV — $220

Score a large 4K TV for less than $300 with thisHisense 49-inch 4K smart TV deal.Withmore than8 million pixels and four times the resolution of 1080p Full HDTV, it displaysevery scene in breathtaking detail and clarity. This model hasDBX-TV digital sound from two built-in speakers, and all the ports you need including three UHD-ready HDMI connections supporting the latest input devices. It also boasts an upscaler that smooths out legacy media on the screen to look as close to 4K as possible (while upscaling can’t bring your old DVDs into true 4K, it’ll make them look better).

With a sleek, modern design complemented by a slim frame, this Hisense TV is the perfect upgradefor any room. Arguably the cheapest 4K smart TV deal available right now, the Hisense Ultra HD television is currently marked down to $220 on Walmart (less than an Apple Watch), providing a $130 discount along with free two-day shipping or in-store pickup.

$220 from Walmart

