By Drew Prindle



We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: humanity is living in the golden age of rideable technology right now. Over the past few years, electric motors have become smaller and more powerful, while batteries have become more power dense and accessible two trends that have coalesced and kicked off a renaissance in personal transportation devices. There are almost too many rideables to keep track of anymore, and they seem to get crazier and more advanced with each passing month. So, to help you navigate the increasingly crowded marketplace, we’ve put together this list of the best electric skateboards you can buy right now. Enjoy!

Our pick

Inboard M1

Why you should buy this electric skateboard: The Inboard M1 is the best electric skateboard currently available.

Who it’s for? Avid skaters looking to incorporate a welcome electric assist to their daily grind.

How much will it cost? $1,400

Why we chosetheInboard M1:

Inboard claims that every detail of the M1 is based on the idea of uninhibited flow.This essentially translates to a fluid and responsive ride, one that utilizes two hub motors in the rear wheels instead of your stereotypical gear system or belt-drive. Because of this, you can utilize the M1 like a traditional skateboard without ever having to turn on the motor.

Other hallmarks include the board’s sleek, 14-pound figure and swappable battery system — a feature thatmeans you can jump from one 90-minute session to the next within seconds. The board’s innate Bluetooth connectivity,10-mile range, andregenerative braking a convenient feature thatfeedsenergy back to the battery for extended life just helpto further justify the lofty price tag.Read more here.

Buy onenow from:

Inboard Amazon

Best commuter

ZBoard 2 Blue



Why you should buy this electric skateboard: It’s easy to ride, doesn’t require a controller, and has a functional kicktail.

Who it’s for? Anyone looking to use their board as a reliable and comfortable means of daily transportation.

How much will it cost?$1,300

Why we chosetheZBoard 2 Blue:

ZBoard is one of the few companies that could care less for a handheld remote after all, most board sports don’t rely on a throttle for movement. As such, the weight-sensing ZBoard 2 Blue ditches the wireless remote for the company’s patented controls, one in which you lean on corresponding footpads located on the front and the back of the board in order to accelerate and decelerate.

It’s a fairly self-explanatory system that makes use of1,000W motor and 16-mile range, along with integrated front and rear lighting designed to keep you visible and shed light where you need it most. It’s a bit heavier at 17 pounds, but fortunately, the built-in handles make it easy to lug around when you’re not cruising to and from theboardwalk at a healthy 20 mph. The wide build gives the ZBoard 2 Blue a casual cruiser feel and a pair of handles make towing the board a breeze between trips.

Buy one now from:

ZBoard

Most Power

Acton Blink QU4TRO

Why you should buy this electric skateboard: You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more powerful electric skateboard.

Who it’s for? Speed junkies, thrill seekers, and people who live in hilly neighborhoods.

How much will it cost?$1,700

Why we chosethe Acton Blink QU4TRO:

Electric skateboards come in just about every shape, size and configuration at this point, but as far as we can tell, Acton’s Blink QU4TRO is the only one on the market that boasts four hub motors. For those of you keeping score at home, that’s one for each wheel — which is absolutely bonkers. With that many motors, this board boasts the most torque, power, and speed of any electric board we’ve ever ridden. It tops out at 23 miles per hour, can travel 22 miles on a single charge, and can climb hills with up to a 30 percent grade.

The only downside? It also weighs a ton. It takes a lot of battery power to drive all those motors, and power-dense lithium ion batteries aren’t exactly lightweight. As such, theQU4TRO tips the scales at a whopping 25 pounds — so it’s a bit of a pain to carry around when you’re not riding. This extra weight also means it isn’t quite as playful and easy to maneuver as a smaller board might be. You can’t really pop the nose up or whip the board around to make tight turns. Luckily, Acton built in a sweet new suspension system that helps compensate for that.

Our full Acton Blink QU4TRO review

Best design

OneWheel+

Why you should buy this electric skateboard:The Onewheel+ is one of the most enjoyable electric rigs we’ve ever tested.

Who it’s for?Anyone looking for something different in a market brimming with traditional electric skateboards.

How much will it cost?$1,500

Why we chosethe OneWheel+:

We checked out the original Onewheel a few years back, and recently got a chance to rip the new-and-improved version around PDX — and although itisn’t what you’d typically consider a traditional skateboard, it’s still one of our favorite rideable gizmos of all time. In fact, the futuristic device functions more like a snowboard or surfboard than it does its four-wheel counterpart. The 2-horsepower deckis essentially made up of up split platformand a lone all-terrain wheel, each of which utilizea slew of onboard motion sensors and dynamic stabilization to give better your balance and control.

Simply shifting your weight allows you to propel forward or back, and because of the ruggedness of the central tire, you can forge your own path just as easily on grass-lined hills as on sidewalks. The board’s7-mile range and top speed of 15 mph merely comes second to thesoftware, given the latter lets you to adjust how the sensors, gyros, and motor work in tangent with one another. Want to go faster? There’san app for that.

Buy one now from:

OneWheel

Best budget board

Blink Lite

Why you should buy this electric skateboard: The Blink Lite is the best budget electric skateboards out there.

Who it’s for?Those looking to test the electric skateboard waters without going all in on a high-end model.

How much will it cost?$300

Why we chosetheBlink Lite:

While frequent skaters may prefer to invest in a premium electric skateboard, folks who use their board less often or primarily on the weekends may want to start with a budget option. The Blink Lite, for example, is alot less expensive than many of the others on this list — which is perfect for someone looking for a more casual way to get around town.Weighing just 7.7 pounds, this sucker is one of the lightest electric skateboards on the market right now. It’s maximum power output is just over half of the larger Blink S2 board, but its range is just 1.5 miles short, standing at 5 miles.

One of the neater features is actually off the board — Acton allows its Blink Board users to connect to the Acton app to log miles, record routes, and document adventures. You can even participate in challenges against other riders. Just don’t expect to rip this little guy up any big hills. It just doesn’t have the oomph to make it happen!

Buy one now from:

Action Amazon

Smoothest Ride

Boosted 2 Dual+

Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Why you should buy this electric skateboard: Boosted’s flagship board offers one of the smoothest, most polished riding experiences in the biz.

Who it’s for?Anybody. Beginners and pros alike will enjoy this board

How much will it cost?$1,500

Why we chosethe Boosted 2 Dual+:

In addition to Boosted’s fantastic handheld throttle mechanism, the board’s motors are exquisitely well-tuned so much so that we dare say they offer the smoothest acceleration and deceleration of any electric board we’ve ever ridden. On most boards, you’ll experience a bit of a jarring effect when you hit the throttle or brakes, no matter how hard or soft you try to accelerate. This is especially pronounced when starting from a dead stop. More often than not, the average board will speed up too quickly for your muscles to adjust, thereby throwing you off balance but we experienced no such effect with the Boosted 2 Dual+.Bringing yourself to a gentle stop doesn’t require an ultra-delicate touch on the decelerator. You can actually mash the brakes fairly hard without flying off the front of your board, because the motors slow you down in a gradual (but still strong) way.

As an added bonus, the board’s software can be tuned to suit different users. If you’re a beginner, you can limit the board to a top speed of 11 mph, and make acceleration/deceleration even more gradual than it usually is. If you want a bit more speed, but don’t want to eat up all your battery power, just put the board in Eco mode; it’ll top out at 16 mph, but leave you enough oomph to power up moderately-sized hills. And if you’re a real ripper, you can kick the board into either Pro or Expert modes both of which will get you up to (or over) 20 miles per hour. Toggling between these modes is as easy as pressing a button on the controller.

Buy one now from:

Boosted Boards Amazon

Most Versatile

Evolve Carbon GT 2-in-1

Why you should buy this electric skateboard: It can swap between standard and off-road wheels

Who’s it for?Anyone who rides on a mix of smooth pavement and rough terrain

How much will it cost?$2,160

Why we chosethe Evolve Carbon GT 2-in-1:

Generally speaking, longboards and skateboards don’t fare very well on less-than-ideal pavement. Smooth sidewalks and brick promenades are one thing — but as soon as you hit cobblestone, cracked pavement, or gravel; you’re screwed. This is especially bothersome if (like us) your commute is a mixture of both.

The Carbon GT 2-in-1 is Evolve’s attempt to fix this problem. It’s equipped with a swappable wheel system, which allows you to switch between standard urethane wheels and big, beefy all-terrain tires in just a couple minutes.

The standard setup is top-notch and would make the list even without the swapping system — but Evolve’s off-road wheels are nothing short of fantastic. They allow the board to tromp over just about anything gravel driveways, small potholes, and even muddy patches of grass. This makes it feel far more free and dynamic than a traditional longboard, since you don’t have to hop off and hoof it when the going gets tough. Instead, you can just bend your knees and charge through.

Buy one now from:

Evolve



