This wireless controller lets you get your ‘Fortnite’ fix anytime, anywhere

If you haven’t joined the millions of gamers who are enjoying the free-to-play Fortnite: Battle Royale right now, you’re missing out. This multiplayer title from Epic Games features a combination of third-person shooter and fort-building gameplay and has taken the world by storm. With a legion of players joining in worldwide and streamers like Ninja as well as some celebrities like Drake breaking Twitch records, it’s kind of a big deal.

You don’t even need a PC or console to enjoy Fortnite, as the game has been in such high demand that developer Epic Games recently ported it to iOS, with an Android version coming later this summer. One notable feature of Fortnite is that it allows for cross-platform play, meaning that PC, console, and mobile players can all duke it out together no matter what system they’re playing on. (Other game devs, take note.)

As you might imagine, trying to play a fast-paced action game like Fortnite (or similar titles such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) on a phone or tablet touchscreen puts you at a disadvantage when you’re up against an enemy who is using a controller or a mouse and keyboard. Thankfully, wireless controllers like this one from Ipega can take full advantage of Bluetooth connectivity to solve this little problem, leveling the playing field when you’re getting your Fortnite fix on the go.

The Ipega Bluetooth gamepad looks and feels like a modern console controller, with four action buttons, four shoulder buttons, two analog sticks, and a D-pad. What makes it perfect for mobile gaming, however, is the flip-up phone cradle that holds your iOS or Android smartphone tightly in place while you play, effectively turning your phone into a mobile gaming setup.

Although the gamepad is perfect for mobile titles like Fortnite and PUBG— games that you really don’t want to play without a controller — its Bluetooth connectivity means you can also use it with your PC. Simply pop the included USB receiver (which tucks neatly inside the controller when not in use) into your computer and jump right into your Steam library. It’s perfect for tablet gaming, too.

The Ipega Bluetooth controller is a hot item right now, and if you don’t want to order one from China and have to wait weeks for it to ship and make it through customs, then you can grab it from a U.S.-based seller on Ebay right now for just $42 while stock lasts.

