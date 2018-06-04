Start your fitness journey with the best Fitbit deals for June 2018

By Lucas Coll



Content Provided by

June is here, and that means renewed resolutions for 2018 as we head into beach season. If, like most people, your resolutions involve improving your overall health and fitness, then a good activity tracker can greatly help you on your way — not to mention prevent that dreaded burnout when many people abandon their goals and settle back into old habits. If you’re looking to update your fitness resolutions, a tracker is a great place to start.

Smart technology has many uses outside of phones and tablets, and wearable fitness watches remain one of the most popular applications. Fitbit continues to hold a huge share of this unique market niche and makes some of our all-time favorite activity trackers. Its wide lineup offers something for everybody, from simple wristbands to full-on smartwatches.

To give you a hand with your fitness goals, we’ve picked out the best cheap Fitbit deals available in-store and online right now and compiled them all into this handy, up-to-date list of great discounts:

Fitbit Flex 2

If all you need is a basic, no-frillsm no-fuss workout tracker, then the Fitbit Flex 2 is right up your alley. The simplest and most affordable Fitbit fitness tracker, the Flex 2is slim, unobtrusive, and customizable. The small tracking unit can be removed from the stock rubber bracelet and is compatible with a variety of different bangles and pendants to suit your lifestyle. Its impact-resistant and swim-proof design mean you can take it with you almost anywhere.

Like all Fitbit Flex models, the Flex 2 seamlessly syncs with your smartphone to give you detailed information on your travel distance, activity time, calories burned, and even sleep quality via the Fitbit app. The device itself utilizes five small built-in LED lights to give you progress readouts during workouts and visual alerts when you have received a call or message. If you are looking to buy an entry-level Fitbit, here are some great deals on this simple, reliable, no-nonsense fitness tracker:

Flex 2 Deals:

$43 on Ebay

$60 from Fitbit

$55 on Amazon

Fitbit Alta HR

The second tracker on our list is the Fitbit Alta HR. Similar in form to the Flex 2, the Fitbit Alta is a slim bracelet aimed at peoplewho don’t want a full-size watch. Unlike the Flex 2, the Alta HR features a small, touch-activated display that provides an activity readout at a glance. The tracker can also be paired with a wide variety of available bangles, as well as colorful rubber and leather straps.

Like the Flex 2, the Fitbit Alta HR can sync with your iOS, Android, or Windows mobile device via the app to accessworkout logs, track sleep, set fitness goals, and more. The Alta can also connect to your Windows or Mac computer via Bluetooth 4.0 or USB. The Alta fitness tracker is a great choice if you want a slim, low-profile fitness tracker with some added features and conveniences. Check out these discounted prices:

Alta HR Deals:

$142 on Amazon

$150 on Fitbit

$100 on Ebay

Fitbit Charge 2

As far as minimalist fitness bands go, the Fitbit Charge 2 is a best-seller, and it’s easy to see why. With an automatic wrist-based heart rate monitor, the Charge 2 will continuously and consistently monitor your cardiovascular activity and can measure calories burned throughout the day. You can track everything from steps taken to floors climbed more easily than ever with this fitness bracelet.

Though fitness trackers don’t always come with all of the features of higher-end smartwatches, the Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate comes with call, text, and calendar notifications on its OLED display. If you’re looking for a Fitbit that is slim, attractive, and highly functional, these Fitbit Charge deals may be just what you need:

Charge 2 Deals:

$149 on Amazon

$150 on Fitbit

$104 on Ebay

Fitbit Charge HR

Make every movement you make count with a Fitbit Charge HR. This activity tracker is a high-performance wrist-worn model that delivers automatic, continuous heart rate and sleep tracking right on your wrist. The Charge HR reports steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, floors climbed, and active minutes. The PurePulse feature provides continuous, automatic wrist-based heart rate monitoring and the ability to see information on heart zones, all with no uncomfortable chest strap.

The activity tracker automatically monitors how long and how well you sleep, and allows you to set a vibrating alarm to wake you up. You can sync stats wirelessly and automatically to your computer, as well as to more than 120 leading smartphones, including Android, iOS, and Windows devices. If you don’t need a heart rate monitor, you can save some more money by instead opting for the regular Charge model. But if you do, here are some great Fitbit Charge HR deals

Charge HR Deals:

$35 pre-owned

$104 on Amazon

$60 on Ebay

Fitbit Blaze Smartwatch

Fitness trackers can be great for tracking steps, monitoring your heart rate, and more, but most don’t have all of the features that a smartwatch can provide. That’s why the Blaze is our favorite Fitbitdevices. It’s one of the most feature-rich models, offering step-by-step SmartTrack technology so you can track runs, cardio, biking, and more with little effort required — which is why we rate it so highly.

This Fitbit is GPS-enabled to help you map out routes and see run stats like pace and duration. The Fitbit Blaze, being a full-fledged smartwatch, also offers a large, easy-to-read color screen, a silent alarm, and many other great features to make tracking your fitness easier than ever. Normally $200, the Blaze can be yours for much less with these Fitbit deals:

Fitbit Blaze Deals:

$110 pre-owned

$160 on Amazon

$127 on Ebay

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch

The Fitbit Blaze may be our favorite fitness tracker, but it doesn’t have all of the features that come with Fitbit’s more recent smartwatch. The newFitbit Ionic is a great option for health nuts, or anyone aspiring to take a genuine interest in their own fitness. With an incredibly long battery life, automatic multi-sport tracking, sleep tracking, and waterproofing, this Fitbit smartwatch packs a serious punch when it comes to apps and features.

You can also store up to 300 songs or download your favorite playlists from Pandora to keep you company on your fitness journey. As the newest member of the Fitbit family, the feature-laden Ionic is more expensive than those with more minimalist designs, but these deals have you covered if you want to grab one and save some cash. You can also take a look at the Fitbit Versa if you want the ultimate in fitness smartwatch technology.

Fitbit Ionic Deals:

$293 on Amazon

$240 on Ebay

$300 on Fitbit

Fitbit Surge

Make the most of your activities with a Fitbit Surge, the super-sleek fitness smartwatch designed to help you get more out of your steps. It features built-in GPS, as well as automatic and continuous wrist-based heart rate monitoring. Record runs, cross training, and cardio to see comprehensive workout summaries and create your own routes with the built-in GPS.

With wrist-based heart rate monitoring, the Surge helps you stay in the right zone to maximize your workouts. Italso syncs automatically and wirelessly to tablets, computers, and more than 150 leading iOS, Android, and Windows smartphones using Bluetooth 4.0 wireless technology. The Surge is the most expensive Fitbit with its $245 retail price tag, but these current online offers are considerably easier on your wallet:

Fitbit Surge Deals:

$70 pre-owned

$168 on Amazon

Looking for more deals, coupon codes, or Fitbit alternatives? Find Fitbit deals and more from our curated deals page, or follow us on Twitter for daily updates.

dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers. We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us atDigital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.