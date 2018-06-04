Save up to $800 with the best smartphone deals for June 2018
By Lucas Coll
There are many different reasons you might be in dire need of a new phone, though perhaps one of the biggest complaints when it comes to any old cell phone is battery life. With companies like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei, and Motorola recently rolling out new flagship devices, now is your chance to take advantage of slashed prices on quality smartphones that will blow your old model out of the water.
If your phone needs an update and you’re ready to score a discount on a new wireless device, here are a handful of smartphone deals available right now. The list includesa few sales on unlocked smartphones, as well as some carrier offers that can save you as much as $800. Getting a new phone shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg.
The best deal
T-Mobile is currently offering a bunch of buy one, get one deals on Apple and LG phones. LG devices includeLG V30,LG G6, and all-new LG G7 ThinQ: When you purchase two of these devices (either outright or on an installment plan), you can receive bill credits worth up to $800 toward your second LG phone of equal or lesser value.
Cellular service providers regularly offer enticing incentives to get you to switch to their LTE plans. So if you’re looking for a new carrier, and that 4G LTE, you can save a good chunk of changeand even score a free device by taking advantage of one of the best smartphone deals from Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T:
Sprint:Sprint currently has some big discounts on Android phones, along with buy one, get one deals on Apple devices, letting you score a second iPhone 8 for free (a $700 value) when you buy aniPhone 8,iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone Xon a “rent-to-own” Sprint Flex lease. The iPhone X is also on sale by itself for $360, or 50 percent off. Android deals let you score the Samsung Galaxy S9 for $297, the Galaxy S9 Plus for $387,or the LG V30 Plus for $342, taking 50 percent off when you purchase any of these with an 18-month Sprint Flex lease.
Carrier offers typically require you to sign up for a specific service or to trade in an old device to get your discount. These smartphone deals, on the other hand, let you enjoy big savings on these unlocked mobile phones when you buy them outright:
Moto G5 Plus: The Moto G is still one of the best budget Android smartphones on the market today, and Prime members can score the unlocked fifth-generation G Plus on sale for $205 from Amazon after a $25 discount.
Blu Vivo XL3: Blu is also a relatively new player that has challenged Motorola’s dominance in the “budget Android phone” market. The dual-sim Vivo XL3 boasts specs that compare with phones well above this price, and the unlocked 5.5-inch 32GB model rings in at just $130 on Amazon($59 off).
Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe: Even at its normal price of $300, the Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe is one of the better non-flagship Android phones out there. Now, you can take another $100 off, bringing this device down to an affordable $200 from B&H.
Updated on June 1: Added the new Verizon trade-in offers and unlocked LG V30S ThinQ smartphone deal. Removed expired offers and updated prices.
