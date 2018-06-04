Save up to $800 with the best smartphone deals for June 2018

By Lucas Coll



There are many different reasons you might be in dire need of a new phone, though perhaps one of the biggest complaints when it comes to any old cell phone is battery life. With companies like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei, and Motorola recently rolling out new flagship devices, now is your chance to take advantage of slashed prices on quality smartphones that will blow your old model out of the water.

If your phone needs an update and you’re ready to score a discount on a new wireless device, here are a handful of smartphone deals available right now. The list includesa few sales on unlocked smartphones, as well as some carrier offers that can save you as much as $800. Getting a new phone shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg.

The best deal

T-Mobile is currently offering a bunch of buy one, get one deals on Apple and LG phones. LG devices includeLG V30,LG G6, and all-new LG G7 ThinQ: When you purchase two of these devices (either outright or on an installment plan), you can receive bill credits worth up to $800 toward your second LG phone of equal or lesser value.

Apple heads can also score up to $700 toward a second iPhone (via prepaid card) with the purchase of aniPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, or iPhone 7 Plus for new customers who switch to T-Mobile with an eligible trade-in.

Carrier smartphone deals

Cellular service providers regularly offer enticing incentives to get you to switch to their LTE plans. So if you’re looking for a new carrier, and that 4G LTE, you can save a good chunk of changeand even score a free device by taking advantage of one of the best smartphone deals from Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T:

Unlocked smartphone deals

Carrier offers typically require you to sign up for a specific service or to trade in an old device to get your discount. These smartphone deals, on the other hand, let you enjoy big savings on these unlocked mobile phones when you buy them outright:

Looking for great deals on mobile phones and smartwatches? Findmobile dealsand more on our curated deals page,and be sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.

Updated on June 1: Added the new Verizon trade-in offers and unlocked LG V30S ThinQ smartphone deal. Removed expired offers and updated prices.

