The line between fitness trackers and smartwatches continues to blur, as more companies introduce full-featured wearables dedicated to both health and communications. That said, dedicatedfitness bands aren’t going anywhere, because they’re often well-priced, lighter, more compact, and more focused.

If you’re looking for a wearable to motivate you to be more active, track your calories, or even log your sleep patterns, then you’ll be surprised by the amount of choice available. We’ve collected eight of the best fitness trackers and sports watches to help make the buying process a little easier.

The best

Fitbit Versa

Why you should buy this:Because you need a superior fitness tracker capable of keeping up with your active lifestyle while remaining comfortable and stylish. Its reliable smartwatch features don’t hurt either.

Who’s it for:Dedicated athletes looking for all-day fitness tracking and a solid selection of smartwatch features

How much will it cost:$199 ($229 for the Special Edition with Fitbit Pay support)

Why we picked the Fitbit Versa

There’s a reason the Fitbit name is synonymous with fitness trackers and its latest release, the Versa, appears poised to make it the king of its peers yet again. An upgrade in every sense of the term over last year’s Ionic, the Versa is a stylish and comfortable fitness tracker that doubles as a reliable smartwatch. On first glance, its aesthetic calls to mind the Apple Watch but after spending some genuine time with the wearable, we found it to be much more than a simple lookalike.

Featuring a 1.34-inch LCD screen, the Versa looks rightfully at home on either a female or male wrist — a form of ambidextrousness most fitness trackers fail to accomplish. With a case size capable of making it look slim at all angles, it’s also the lightest metal smartwatch in the United States, so no matter what activity you prefer — swimming, biking, running, etc. — it won’t ever feel bulky or cumbersome. Additionally, the fact you can adorn it in a number of different watch straps makes it as much at home in the gym, the office, or out on the town.

Like any Fitbit (or fitness tracker, for that matter), the Versa actively amasses daily activity data such as the number of steps taken, calories burned, and stairs climbed, while also actively monitoring heart rate — among many others. Since it released the Blaze, Fitbit not only excelled at offering solid performance metrics but it’s also provided a clean, easy-to-read way to digest that information. For the Versa, the brand unveiled Fitbit OS 2.0, an upgrade of its proprietary operating system which debuted in the Ionic. Aside from a smoother user experience, the new OS also comes standard with SmartTrack which automatically recognizes (and logs) any activity after 15 minutes.

Though it does need a little work in terms of third-party apps, the Versa’s most exciting upcoming feature is its female health tracking capabilities. With the wearable, women will have the ability to track their periods and ovulation, while even being able to log patterns in their cycle. It allows them to input any symptoms they’re feeling while also predicting upcoming cycles. The entirety of the collected data is stored in the companion Fitbit app, which also offers educational information about fertility, ovulation, and common misunderstandings via the Fitbit blog.

In addition to its impressive fitness-tracking capabilities, the Versa is also a suitable smartwatch, offering wearers gentle text and app notifications right on their wrist. Though iPhone users can’t respond back to texts, it is a feature available for those who use Android. All told, the Versa is the most impressive fitness tracker available and the fact it doubles as a powerful smartwatch makes it that much better.

Our Fitbit Versa review

The best choicefor Android users

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro

Why you should buy this:You want a stellar fitness band with GPS, a display, storage for music, and some smartwatch capability

Who’s it for:Any Android user who’s teetering on choosing between a fitness band or a smartwatch

How much will it cost:$200

Why we picked the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro

Like the Fit 2 before it, Samsung’s Gear Fit2 Pro is a sleek and lightweight fitness tracker that stands as one of the best we’ve ever reviewed. Featuring a healthy dose of smartwatch capability, the option to store and stream music, built-in GPS, and water resistance, it’s a refreshing, cost-effective wearable. It does still feature the same, somewhat bulky design as its predecessor but that’s a minor nitpick on an otherwise powerhouse of a fitness tracker.

Featuring a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screen with 320 x 320 resolution, wearers are treated to a stunning, crystal clear display. This is especially useful when scrolling through the wearable’s daily metrics of steps counted, calories burned, flights of stairs climbed, and the host of typical fitness data. It even offers up a Google Maps-type map after logging a run or bike ride via its built-in GPS, displaying the exact route taken. When listening to music either stored directly on the watch or via Spotify, the interface is easy to navigate, even while on-the-move. In addition to its subtle nudging feature, the Gear Fit2 Pro also offers accurate auto-tracking of a wide range of activities.

Fitness-tracking aside, Samsung’s inclusion of smartwatch functionality adds a welcome touch of versatility. Capable of sending notifications for Facebook and Twitter, phone calls, text messages, and phone calls, it even allows for quick response actions to be programmed directly on the wearable itself — though this is only compatible for calls and texts. Despite the fact it does offer some iOS support, only Android users have the option of sending responses.

Priced at $200, the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is not only the best fitness wearable for Android users, it’s one of the best fitness wearables on the market in general. Its minimal design and comfortable fit perfectly compliment the suite of fitness tracking and smartwatch features, allowing it to easily stand out inanincreasingly crowded market.

OurSamsung Gear Fit2 Pro review

The best choicefor iPhone users

Apple Watch Series 3

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Why you should buy this: You want the absolute best fitness tracker and smartwatch for use with iOS.

Who’s it for:Any iPhone user who is looking for a full-featured smartwatch that also tracks fitness activity too.

How much will it cost:$329-$429

Why we picked the Apple Watch Series 3

For iOS users who have the money to spend, there is no question the Apple Watch Series 3 is the best full-featured fitness tracker available. Like the iPhone itself, Apple’s wearable has a tremendous amount of support from third-party developers, with every major fitness app offering compatibility. The Watch alsofound a way to deftly mix features and fashion into a single wearable device, offering all-day battery life and a host of features that are tough to find on any competing device.

The chief upgrade for the Series 3 over previous generation Apple Watches is the option to have built-in cellular networking. This completely eliminates the need to carry a phone with you during your workouts, allowing wearers to make and receive calls, respond to text messages, and even stream music. This feature adds $100 to the Apple Watch’s already substantial price tag but brings a level of freedom no other smartwatch offers at the moment.

We all know the Apple Watch offers plenty of functionality but its more fitness-oriented features include GPS tracking, an altimeter that records changes in altitude, and onboard heart rate monitoring. It’s also waterproof down to 50 meters, offers support for a broad number of workout types, and even reminds you to stand after periods of inactivity. Throw in Bluetooth connectivity with wireless headphones and greatly improved Siri support, and you have a smartwatch that’s head and shoulders above just about anything else on the market.

Of course, all of this comes at a price. The Apple Watch Series 3 starts at $329 and goes up from there depending on size, the style of band, and the inclusion of LTE networking. For those who already live in Apple’s ecosystem, this is just another extension of that platform, offering versatility and convenience in a stylish package.

Our Apple Watch Series 3 review

The best choicefor non-swimmers

Fitbit Blaze

Why you should buy this:It’s versatile and attractive, with an incredible mobile app and top-shelf motion detection

Who’s it for:Anyone and everyone, except swimmers

How much will it cost:$160

Why we picked the Fitbit Blaze

Aesthetics are important when it comes to wearable tech. So is battery life, waterproofing, and a number of other factors. The most important aspect, however, is convenience — to us, anyway. Nobody wants to spend half their allotted workout time fiddling with a tracker’s settings or slogging through a cumbersome mobile app, and Fitbit has taken this into consideration.

As a result, the Blaze (and the companion Fitbit app) works like a charm, offering accuratetracking ofeverything from hours slept to steps taken. The watch itself — a handsome, square touchscreen designed to slot into bands of several materials and colors — displays a quick overview of your fitnessstatistics for the day and allows you to select different types of workouts to track. It also actively tracks your heart rate while resting and exercising, and counts calories for you. Setting daily goals is extremely easy and the app is a breeze to navigate. It even allows you to enter your food and water intake to more accurately manage nutrition.

If that’s not enough, it also controls your smartphone’s music — so long as you have your phone on you — and it even lets you quickly view text and phone call notifications. The Blaze is a lightweight and comfortable fitness tracker (as long as you wash the band regularly) and its battery lasts a few days with regular use. One drawback: It’s water resistant, not waterproof, so don’t take it in the pool. If you’re short on cash, the Fitbit Blaze may not be for you but otherwise, it’s tough to beat.

Our Fitbit Blaze review

The best choicefor dedicated runners

Garmin Vivosmart HR+

Why you should buy this: You want a subtle fitness tracker you’ll never have to charge

Who’s it for:Any iPhone or Android user who wants a full-featured fitness tracker at a great price

How much will it cost:$130-180

Why we picked theGarmin Vivosmart HR+

Despite adding several new fitness trackers to its expanding line-up, Garmin’s Vivosmart HR+ remains an attractive option for athletes. It brings GPS, a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, automatic workout tracking, and more to the table. It’s a typical looking fitness tracker with a black and white screen for reading metrics and is also water-resistant, making it fine for running in the rain but not so great in the pool.

If you’re a runner, the built-in GPS and special running features — including personal records, a virtual pacer, Auto Pause, Auto Lap, and a walk/run mode — will certainly appeal to you. The wearable offers maps of running routes via the Garmin Connect app and also auto-detects workouts, so you don’t have to start and stop them. When you turn on GPS, the battery takes a hit down to 8 hours but the Vivosmart HR+ usually gets 5 days of battery life before it conks out.

You can sync with the app to view more detailed metrics and see an overview of your progress over time. The app also offers challenges in which you compete with fellow Garmin usersif you need extra motivation to achieve your goals.

It is not the most stylish band in town but Garmin does offer a few color and size options. The Vivosmart HR+ comes in black/shark fin gray, imperial purple/Kona purple, and midnight blue/bolt blue in the regular size. If you have a larger wrist, you can opt for the extra-large size in only the black/shark fin gray color.

More coverage

The bestlow-maintenance fitness band

Moov Now

Why you should buy this:The battery lasts forever and motion tracking is crazy accurate

Who’s it for:Anyone looking for a covert, versatile, affordable tracker

How much will it cost:$35-60

Why we picked the Moov Now

Who needs a touchscreen? Hell, who needs a screen, period? The Moov Now eschews onboard functionality in favor of excellent battery life, comfort, and understated beauty — and it works. The Moov is so light you won’t even notice its presence on your wrist but rest assured, it’s there and it’s collecting tons of data for your benefit.

The mobile app is absolutely loaded with different types of workouts, including training programs that’ll put you through several exercises in order. For many trackers, this type of programming is a reach but it works with the Moov largely because of itsaccurate tracking. For example, when you select a boxing workout, it’s able to differentiate between a jab and a cross or a hook and an uppercut. If you keep your phone on you during a workout or run (and if you’re using earphones), a helpful voice lets you know whether you’re properly carrying out the assigned regimen. The voice gives you helpful tips to correct your form, or it’ll play a sound when you get it right. Soon, this sound results in a Pavlovian release of endorphins.

The webby design is fun to use but not too flashy, and the included array of sensors is fairly standard for a low-price wearable (there’s no heart rate monitor, for example). If you truly want a workout companion, though, the Moov is nearly unbeatable; its feedback is timely and effective, its battery lasts for months, and the app is packed with different types of exercises to choose from. At $60 even cheaper at some discount retailers it’s a home run.

More coverage

The best budget fitness tracker

Misfit Flash

Why you should buy this: You want a cheap fitness tracker which rarely requires a recharge

Who’s it for:Budget shoppers who want a simple fitness tracker

How much will it cost:$10

Why we picked the Misfit Flash

There may be better fitness trackers out there, but not at this price. The Misfit Flash is a decent, entry-level fitness tracker that tracks steps, sleep patterns, and even has a feature for swimming. Waterproof up to 90 feet, the Flash tracks your laps in the pool in addition to your dry-land workouts. The subtle, round, plastic tracker pairs with the Misfit App that’ll allow you to set goals for daily steps and displays your progress on the minimal LED interface. It syncs automatically, so you don’t have to worry about losing your data, either.

Just like the Ray, you can program the Flash to control light bulbs and other smart home devices. It works with IFTTT, RunKeeper, LoseIt!, MapMyFitness, and MyFitness Pal. These features give the Flash an extra boost in terms of functionality. The Flash comes in fun bright colors and best of all, the replaceable LED battery lasts nearly six months. You can get packs of the batteries on Amazon for about $6.

More coverage

Best fitness tracker for women

Bellabeat Leaf Urban

Why you should buy this:You’re a woman who wants a stylish piece of smart jewelry for fitness tracking

Who’s it for:Women who want a stylish and minimalist fitness tracker

How much will it cost:$140

Why we picked the Bellabeat Leaf Urban

Bellabeat makes our absolute favorite pieces of smart jewelry that’s both subtle and smart. The original Leaf and the new Leaf Urban are both great options for women who want subtle fitness trackers that look like jewelry but do everything a Fitbit does. Both Leafs are wonderful but we recommend the new Leaf Urban because it’s waterproof and thus, more durable.

The Leaf Urban is aversatile little clip that you wear on a chain as a necklace, as a bracelet with Bellabeat’s leather strap, or as a brooch clipped onto your clothing. Its versatility is refreshing and ideal for women because it accommodates a variety of styles and looks like a real piece of jewelry.

Instead of wood, the Urban is made of a composite of wood and eco-friendly degradable plastic that looks like stone. The Urban is more environmentally friendly and is also water resistant — you can even shower with it on without ruining it. The abstract leaf design on the front is aesthetically pleasing while the included bracelet or necklace are both of high quality. The metal clip comes in two finishes, including rose gold and silver.

To see your data, you have to sync the Leaf to its companion app. In the app, you can set goals for active minutes, calories burned, distance traveled, sleep, and mindfulness meditation sessions. You can also set up silent alarms to wake you up peacefully and track your period or fertility in the app. We found the experience to be a delight, due mainly to the fact Bellabeat gave us encouragement and tried to help us meet our goals. Read our review of the original Leaf and find out more about the Leaf Urban.

How we test

We test fitness bands just like we test smartwatches. That means using them every day and testing out all the marquee features. We strap them to our wrists (no matter how silly they look) and walk around town with them, take them to bed with us, and hit the gym to test out the workout features. It’s also key to pair them with different phones and test the experience when the band is connected to phones different operating systems.

If a fitness band is water-resistant, we dunk it in water, and if it has GPS, we go on a hike. A fitness band’s companion app is also very important because it can mean the difference between getting fit or throwing your new band in the garbage.

Should you buy one now?

Now is as good a time as any to buy a fitness band. Battery life is improving, built-in GPS tracking is far more common, and heart rate monitors are making their way onto more devices to ensure accurate measurements. The tech isn’t likely to advance too dramatically, for now, so you’d likely get several years out of the options listed — if you stick with them.

The biggest detraction to buying a fitness band is that you may not use it enough to justify spending the money on pricier options like the Fitbit Versa, Gear Fit2 Pro, or Garmin Vivosmart HR+. Those three are recommended for fitness buffs who are actually going to use them to track workouts and train for races like triathlons or 5Ks.The rest of the bands on the list are suited better for a more casual crowd looking to track their fitness levels and maybe lose a little weight.

Your choice largely comes down to style, function, and price. Basic trackers aren’t worth paying more than $50 for unless you want a piece of smart jewelry. Only fitness fanatics should splurge on the bands with price tags over $100. Additionally, fitness wearables are incredibly helpful when you want to get fit or lose weight, however, accountability always helps.



