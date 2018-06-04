Xbox One may soon welcome Alexa and Google Assistant

A screen-used section of the Death Star from Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope just sold at auction. It included letters from the ILM employees who worked on it. It was expected to sell for six figures, but...

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.

The third installment of the wildly successful action series that stars Keanu Reeves as a deadly assassin forced out of retirement, John Wick: Chapter 3, hits theaters in May 2019

A leaked Xbox One screenshot from an upcoming build suggests that Cortana may soon have some company, with voice commands utilizing Alexa and Google Assistant devices added to the console's expanding repertoire.

Bungie revealed the name of the latest expansion for Destiny 2. Destiny 2: Forsaken is coming later this year, and a full reveal of the expansion will take place during an event on June 5.

‘Destiny 2: Forsaken’ is coming this fall and it could focus on an old enemy

Rumors have been swirling for months about Microsoft’s plans to integrate virtual assistants such as Alexa with the Xbox One console, and Windows Central has uncovered some evidence that such a move may come sooner than expected.

A screenshot reportedly from an upcoming Xbox One build shows a “digital assistants” section added to the Preferences menu, which would presumably allow you to enable Cortana, Google Assistant, or Alexa for the console using a smart speaker rather than a microphone.

The website details how a further menu allows installation of various Xbox skills to the platform, allowing such things as voice commands through smart speakers without having to fumble for a microphone and headset. Such an expansion of the Xbox One capabilities would certainly make sense, now that Kinect has been relegated to the scrap heap and Cortana has transitioned to a voice app without a dedicated hardware component (not yet, anyway).

Not to mention that Cortana and Alexa have also been playing nice with each other recently, with cross-device integration and an Echo-less Alexa built into upcoming Windows 10 PCs.

For those wondering about my actual JOB I’m going to help figure out how to grow Alexa/Echo presence in gaming. It’s a different spin on what I’ve done before but still keeps me close to the industry. Going to be a fun adventure I can tell already. Cool ideas? Hit me up.

— Albert Penello (@albertpenello) May 23, 2018

A senior Xbox executive also recently jumped ship for Amazon after 18 years with Microsoft. Former console marketing lead Albert Penello, who was instrumental in the launch of the original Xbox back in 2000, announced his new position in May on Twitter, saying that “I’m going to help figure out how to grow Alexa/Echo presence in gaming.”

The full extent of the voice command interaction is just speculation at this point, but it could restore some of the Kinect features that many Xbox owners had grown accustomed to. There are some game-specific Alexa Skills available, but console integration would likely streamline the whole process. Not only would such an upgrade allow voice commands for specific games, it will almost certainly include voice navigation capabilities for the other entertainment apps available on Xbox One as well.

The leaked screenshot seems to indicate than this capability is nearly complete, and an official announcement will likely be coming soon. With E3 right around the corner, we’ll probably be hearing more about this in the days and weeks ahead.

What is Alexa? It’s Amazon’s virtual voice assistant

Microsoft wants Cortana and Alexa to be friends. Is that cool or just awkward?



