Xbox One may soon welcome Alexa and Google Assistant

Bungie revealed the name of the latest expansion for Destiny 2. Destiny 2: Forsaken is coming later this year, and a full reveal of the expansion will take place during an event on June 5.More >>
A leaked Xbox One screenshot from an upcoming build suggests that Cortana may soon have some company, with voice commands utilizing Alexa and Google Assistant devices added to the console's expanding repertoire.More >>
The third installment of the wildly successful action series that stars Keanu Reeves as a deadly assassin forced out of retirement, John Wick: Chapter 3, hits theaters in May 2019More >>
The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.More >>
A screen-used section of the Death Star from Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope just sold at auction. It included letters from the ILM employees who worked on it. It was expected to sell for six figures, but...More >>
