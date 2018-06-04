AU pitcher Casey Mize chosen 1st overall in MLB Draft by Detroit - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

AU pitcher Casey Mize chosen 1st overall in MLB Draft by Detroit Tigers

Casey Mize. (Source: WBRC video) Casey Mize. (Source: WBRC video)
Source: WBRC video Source: WBRC video
AUBURN, AL (WBRC) -

Auburn University pitcher Casey Mize was chosen first overall in the MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers.

Mize just made history as the school's first ever number one draft pick.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly