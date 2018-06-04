AU pitcher Casey Mize chosen 1st overall in MLB Draft by Detroit Tigers

Auburn University pitcher Casey Mize was chosen first overall in the MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers.
Mize just made history as the school's first ever number one draft pick.
