Auburn's Casey Mize goes No. 1 in MLB Draft

Auburn University baseball player Casey Mize has been taken as the No. 1 overall draft pick in the MLB Draft.

Mize will head to the Detroit Tigers.

Mize is Auburn's first-ever No. 1 overall draft pick and the first SEC Pitcher to go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft since David Price (Vandy) went to Tampa in 2007.

