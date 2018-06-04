Auburn's Casey Mize goes No. 1 in MLB Draft

Auburn's Casey Mize is drafted No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Auburn University baseball player Casey Mize has been taken as the No. 1 overall draft pick in the MLB Draft.

Mize will head to the Detroit Tigers.

Mize is Auburn's first-ever No. 1 overall draft pick and the first SEC Pitcher to go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft since David Price (Vandy) went to Tampa in 2007.

I’m not crying you’re crying. @AuburnBaseball GETS THEIR FIRST NUMBER ONE OVERALL PICK IN SCHOOL HISTORY!!! Casey Mize to the Detroit Tigers! Unbelievably happy for an insane talent and a great guy. #WDE @wsfa12news @MLB @tigers pic.twitter.com/UHCxPL2W97 — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) June 4, 2018

