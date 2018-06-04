Auburn's Casey Mize goes No. 1 in MLB Draft

LSU baseball will need to bounce back quickly from an embarrassing Saturday loss in Oregon.More >>
Connor Kaiser's RBI single broke a 3-3 tie in the fifth and five Vanderbilt pitchers held regional host Clemson to two hits over the final seven innings for a 4-3 victory in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.More >>
Jonah Bride hit a two-run double in the first and Jacob Olson added a key late hit to help South Carolina beat East Carolina 4-2 on Saturday night in the NCAA Tournament's Greenville Regional.More >>
Macnamee's three-run walkoff blast gave MSU a 3-2 win over the Seminoles.More >>
Jared Gates and Eric Cole homered in the 10-2 victory. Southern Miss will face Dallas Baptist Sunday at 2:00pm in an elimination matchup. The Golden Eagles will need to win 3 straight games to advance to Super Regionals.More >>
Auburn University baseball player Casey Mize has been taken as the No. 1 overall draft pick in the MLB Draft.More >>
Auburn University pitcher Casey Mize was chosen first overall in the MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers.More >>
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl's contract has been extended through the 2022-2023 season, the university announced Monday.More >>
Edouard Julien and Steven Williams each hit three-run homers to help Auburn beat Northeastern 13-4 on Friday in the NCAA Tournament's Raleigh Regional.More >>
Auburn and Washington open the season Sept. 1 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff GameMore >>
North Carolina State and Auburn have agreed to a two-game basketball series.More >>
The Auburn Tigers rounded out the 2018 NFL Draft with four players being selected and three on day two.More >>
After having no players taken on the first day of the 2018 NFL Draft, two Auburn players went early in Friday's second round.More >>
The second-seeded Tigers defeated No. 1 Georgia 10-5 to win the 2018 NCEA National Championship. This marks Auburn's fourth national title, joining championships in 2006, 2011 and 2013.More >>
Point guard Davion Mitchell is transferring to Baylor after playing in all 34 games as a freshman at Auburn.More >>
