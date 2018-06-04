Job fair on Thursday in Tuscaloosa

An upcoming job fair in Tuscaloosa is open to everyone, but organizers especially want to help veterans get hired.

Thursday's job fair is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McDonald Hughes Center on MLK Junior Boulevard in Tuscaloosa.

Nicolas Britto, President of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the Association of the United States Army, says veterans deserve an opportunity to better themselves. "I think the veterans are struggling right now. A lot of them have PTSD and other problems, family problems after their deployment and we really need to help them," Britto explained.

Britto believes veterans have skills that would benefit employers. "They got to know logistics, personnel, maintenance, inspections," he added.

There are already 50 employers who have pre-registered for the event and those employers represent about 3,000 jobs.

"We're very strategic with our recruitment with the employers. It could be a Mercedes all the way down to subway cause everybody has different skill sets," Fitzgerald Washington, Secretary of Labor, for the Alabama Department of Labor said.

You can register in person by visiting Tuscaloosa, Alabama career center office behind Los Tarasco's on Skyland Boulevard or you can register online by clicking here.

