Park bench dedicated in memory of student killed by bus in 1997

Family members and others were on hand to honor the memory of Connie Jeanette Hughes.

They gathered in Kaulton Park this morning to unveil a park bench and a dogwood tree.

She was just 16-year-old and attending Westlawn Middle School when the accident happened in 1997.

A city bus hit her and killed near the park she's being honored today.

PARA installed a memorial bench and planted a dogwood tree than her family chose.

Her brother talked to us about this recognition.

"Let them know that someone lost their life here. We'll never forget that and they can enjoy that with us," said James Hughes.

Hughes attended the old Westlawn Middle School which was just one block away from where the fatal accident happened.

