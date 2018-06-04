Summer Safety: Tips for Preventing playground injuries

A warning from parents about playgrounds - 75 percent of playground injuries are from falls, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

Forty-five percent of playground injuries are because parents aren’t supervising their children. That’s why Children’s Hospital of Alabama wants all parents to remember these safety tips this summer:

Ensure safe surfaces beneath playground equipment: Avoid playgrounds with non impact absorbing surfaces like asphalt, concrete, grass or dirt

Choose playgrounds with surfaces like sand, pea gravel, wood chips, mulch or rubber mats

Surfacing should be at least 12 inches deep and extend at least 6 feet in all directions around equipment

Make sure surfacing extends far around swings Choose the right playground for child’s age Ensure children use the age appropriate equipment. Look for signs on equipment with recommended ages

Babies should not use baby swings until they have strong head control, usually around 9 months Always supervise children while playing on equipment Check playgrounds for any hazards before they being playing Bring plenty of water for hot summer days and monitor children for signs of dehydration Use sunscreen Avoid playing during the heat of the day Make sure children dress appropriately. No necklaces or loose clothing. If they ride their bike or scooter to the park, be sure they remove their helmet to avoid chocking hazard

