Birmingham PD asks for help locating missing 15-year-old suffering medical issues

Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are asking for your help locating a missing 15-year-old teen who may be in danger because of a current medical issue.

15-year-old Jordan Tyrone was last seen on June 1 in the 8000 block of 1st Avenue South around 8:30 p.m.

Police tell us he is suffering medical issues following a recent surgery and is possibly in danger because of his medical condition and a need for constant monitoring and medication.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you're asked to reach out to the Birmingham Police SVU at 205-297-8413.

