Birmingham PD asks for help locating missing 15-year-old suffering medical issues

Auburn University pitcher Casey Mize was chosen first overall in the MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers.More >>
Auburn University pitcher Casey Mize was chosen first overall in the MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers.More >>
Children's hospital warning parents to remember playground safety this summerMore >>
Children's hospital warning parents to remember playground safety this summerMore >>
Brookwood hospital looking for volunteers to cuddle premature babiesMore >>
Brookwood hospital looking for volunteers to cuddle premature babiesMore >>
An upcoming job fair in Tuscaloosa is open to everyone, but organizers especially want to help veterans get hired.More >>
An upcoming job fair in Tuscaloosa is open to everyone, but organizers especially want to help veterans get hired.More >>
Family members and others were on hand to honor the memory of Connie Jeanette Hughes.More >>
Family members and others were on hand to honor the memory of Connie Jeanette Hughes.More >>