LEADING OFF: Bumgarner makes season debut, are Phils shifty? - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

LEADING OFF: Bumgarner makes season debut, are Phils shifty?

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). San Francisco Giants celebrate their 6-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco. The Giants' victory completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Phillies. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). San Francisco Giants celebrate their 6-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco. The Giants' victory completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Phillies.
(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta (49) reacts after giving up an infield single to San Francisco Giants Alen Henson during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco. The Gi... (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta (49) reacts after giving up an infield single to San Francisco Giants Alen Henson during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco. The Gi...

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening around the majors Tuesday:

WELCOME BACK

Giants lefty Madison Bumgarner makes his season debut, more than two months after a line drive broke the pinkie on his pitching hand in a spring training game. The ace rejoins a San Francisco team that has hovered around .500, but has won four in a row and is right in the middle of an NL West race where no one has seized control. Bumgarner struck out 15 in 8 1/3 innings of two minor league outings. Manager Bruce Bochy says the 2014 World Series MVP can throw "90 or so" pitches for this home start against the division-leading Diamondbacks.

WHO'S WHERE?

We'll see if Jake Arrieta's critical comments about Philadelphia's defensive positioning have any effect. The star pitcher called his team "the worst in the league with shifts" after Sunday's loss at San Francisco. Now 2-5 on a 10-game road trip, the Phillies open a series at Wrigley Field against the Cubs.

HITLESS WONDER

Rays right-hander Nathan Eovaldi tries to duplicate what he did last week in his season debut. Pitching in the big leagues for the first time since recovering from his second Tommy John surgery, Eovaldi threw six no-hit innings against the A's before being pulled. He starts in Washington against two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who's 9-1 and leads the majors with 120 strikeouts.

HE MAY CONTINUE

Mariners lefty James Paxton was 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA in May, including a no-hitter at Toronto. He makes his first start in June, facing Astros lefty Dallas Keuchel (3-7, 3.65) at Minute Maid Park.

ON DECK

All-Star catcher Yadier Molina is expected to return to the lineup when St. Louis hosts Miami. He's been out since being hit in the groin by a foul tip on May 5, an injury that required surgery.

SMOOTH

Cleveland ace Corey Kluber (8-2, 2.02 ERA) has opened the season with 12 consecutive quality starts, the longest such streak for an Indians pitcher in 100 years. He'll try to extend the string at home against Milwaukee. Manager Terry Francona said the team expects to activate outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall for the game - he's been out since April 8 because of a strained right calf.

START TIME

Red Sox knuckleballer Steven Wright makes his first start of the season, facing the Tigers at Fenway Park. He's pitched six times in relief, compiling a 2.25 ERA in 16 innings. Boston manager Alex Cora will push back the rest of its rotation by a day for extra rest.

SOUND FAMILIAR?

Mets third baseman Todd Frazier is expected to come off the disabled list to face Baltimore, which has lost seven straight. He's has been out since early May with a hamstring injury. The Mets have since hired Colin Cosell - grandson of famed sportscaster Howard Cosell - as one of their two new PA announcers at Citi Field. The late Cosell was known for his boxing call of "Down goes Frazier! Down goes Frazier! Down goes Frazier!" Colin plans to honor his grandpop by pronouncing Todd Frazier's last name exactly the same punched-up way - with Todd's OK.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • George H.W. Bush released from Maine hospital

    George H.W. Bush released from Maine hospital

    Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue. (Source: CNN, File)Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue. (Source: CNN, File)
    Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue. (Source: CNN, File)Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue. (Source: CNN, File)

    Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • As police close in, suspect in 4 Arizona slayings kills self

    As police close in, suspect in 4 Arizona slayings kills self

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:58 PM EDT2018-06-04 03:58:38 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-06-04 22:21:31 GMT
    (Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...

    Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.

    More >>

    Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.

    More >>

  • Lava from Hawaii volcano destroys 117 Big Island homes

    Lava from Hawaii volcano destroys 117 Big Island homes

    Monday, June 4 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-06-04 21:12:17 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 6:22 PM EDT2018-06-04 22:22:24 GMT
    (Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 3, 2018, shows advancing lava flows on Hawaii as they approach Kapoho Bay and the Vacationland residential neighborhood. Lava fr...(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 3, 2018, shows advancing lava flows on Hawaii as they approach Kapoho Bay and the Vacationland residential neighborhood. Lava fr...
    Lava from an erupting Hawaii volcano has destroyed more than 100 homes in a rural district of the Big Island.More >>
    Lava from an erupting Hawaii volcano has destroyed more than 100 homes in a rural district of the Big Island.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly