No charges against former interim chief in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Two agencies said criminal charges will not be filed against former Birmingham Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson amid allegations made by the mother of his children.

Wilson told AL.com on Monday the decisions by the Shelby County Department of Human Resources and the Trussville Police Department mean he's vindicated.

The mother of Wilson's two children in April filed a request for a protection order against him, alleging the possible abuse of a young girl and a young boy. Shelby County officials on May 22 provided Wilson a letter stating the agency "did not find sufficient evidence to support" the allegation.

On Monday, the Trussville Police Department confirmed no charges were being filed.

Wilson stepped down in April after coming out of retirement to fill the interim job in February.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.