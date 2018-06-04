Professional football team coming to Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Professional football team coming to Birmingham

Alliance of American Football (Source: WBRC video) Alliance of American Football (Source: WBRC video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham is getting a new professional football team.

The Alliance of American Football announced on Monday that the Magic City will be home to the league's seventh team.

Games are played in the spring after the Super Bowl.

The coach for Birmingham's team is expected to be announced later this week.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly