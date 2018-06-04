J-P: Cold front brings relief

Sunday's cool front is really making a difference with our weather. Dewpoint temperatures are in the mid-50s with highs in the 80s. We can say goodbye to the uncomfortable tropical air mass for a bit. Temperatures night will fall into the lower 60s Monday night making for some cool conditions across the area.

Expect temperatures tomorrow to reach the mid to upper 80s with zero rain chances. This pattern will continue through the rest of the week until we see the return of some moisture by the weekend. The daily high temperatures will reach the upper 80s with dew points in the upper 50s. There is no rain in the forecast.

By the weekend, we'll see some showers in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday. The rain chances will generally be during the afternoon and very scattered. Highs Saturday and Sunday will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. We'll continue with a more typical pattern of afternoon showers and storms next week. In the meantime, enjoy the near-perfect weather for Alabama.

