2 killed in fall in Yosemite park were elite climbers - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

2 killed in fall in Yosemite park were elite climbers

(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File). FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Family and friends say the two men who fell to their deaths while climbing El Capitan at Yosemite National park were elite climbers who... (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File). FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Family and friends say the two men who fell to their deaths while climbing El Capitan at Yosemite National park were elite climbers who...

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - Family and friends say the two men who fell to their deaths while climbing El Capitan at Yosemite National park were elite climbers who partnered on routes since their college days in San Diego.

The National Park Service has said 45-year-old Jason Wells and 42-year-old Tim Klein were about 1,000 feet (300 meters) up the so-called Freeblast Route when they fell on Saturday.

Wells' Friend, Brady Robinson, tells the Washington Post in a story published Monday that the pair last month scaled two El Capitan routes in one weekend. He says each climb usually takes skilled climbers several days to complete.

Wells was a Boulder, Colorado investment manager.

Klein was a teacher from Palmdale, California who twice won his district's teacher of the year award.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • As police close in, suspect in 4 Arizona slayings kills self

    As police close in, suspect in 4 Arizona slayings kills self

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:58 PM EDT2018-06-04 03:58:38 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-06-04 20:39:11 GMT
    (Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...

    Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.

    More >>

    Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.

    More >>

  • Texas church's 'dangerous isms' include Judaism, Islamism

    Texas church's 'dangerous isms' include Judaism, Islamism

    Monday, June 4 2018 1:40 PM EDT2018-06-04 17:40:57 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-06-04 20:39:01 GMT
    A Dallas-area church has distributed flyers advertising a series of weekly seminars it plans to host condemning "dangerous isms," such as Judaism, Islamism and liberalism.More >>
    A Dallas-area church has distributed flyers advertising a series of weekly seminars it plans to host condemning "dangerous isms," such as Judaism, Islamism and liberalism.More >>

  • 4 Scouts missing after summit attempt of Mount Baker volcano

    4 Scouts missing after summit attempt of Mount Baker volcano

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:19:47 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-06-04 20:30:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE--In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Mount Baker, Wash., is visible during a clear morning. Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker in Washington state.(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE--In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Mount Baker, Wash., is visible during a clear morning. Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker in Washington state.
    Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker, a 10,781-foot (3,286-meter) volcano in Washington state.More >>
    Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker, a 10,781-foot (3,286-meter) volcano in Washington state.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly