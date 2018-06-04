Birmingham mayor selects Patrick Smith as new police chief

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has chosen Tuscaloosa native Patrick Smith as the new chief of police for the city. The announcement was made Monday afternoon.

Smith comes to Birmingham from the Los Angeles Police Department where he has more than 27 years of experience. He started working for the LAPD in 1990 as an officer and was promoted in 2007 to Lieutenant. In 2010, he was promoted to Captain and in 2015, Commander of the Police Sciences and Training Bureau.

Smith is a Tuscaloosa native and Alabama fan who served in the United States Marine Corps from 1982 to 1989.

Welcome aboard Chief Patrick D. Smith. We look forward to your leadership! pic.twitter.com/ScAgdF1SxU — Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) June 4, 2018

Also announced at the Monday press conference, Alabama State Rep. Allen Treadaway will serve as assistant chief of police.

The search for a new police chief started on February 1 this year as applications were accepted until March 9. We're told more than 50 candidates, local and national, applied for the position.

Three finalists were named back on April 22. Those three were selected from a pool of 11 applicants who were all invited to take part in an assessment process back on March 19.

The assessment required participants to handle a series of realistic leadership situations.

The three finalists were initially interviewed between April 23 and 25.

You can view the resume he submitted as part of his applications below:

