More road closures coming as bridge replacement continues in B'ham

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has chosen Tuscaloosa native Patrick Smith as the new chief of police for the city. The announcement was made Monday afternoon.More >>
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has chosen Tuscaloosa native Patrick Smith as the new chief of police for the city. The announcement was made Monday afternoon.More >>
Drivers need to be aware of major changes the next time you're traveling through downtown Birmingham.More >>
Drivers need to be aware of major changes the next time you're traveling through downtown Birmingham.More >>
Sunday's cool front is really making a difference with our weather. Dewpoint temperatures are in the mid-50s with highs in the 80s. We can say goodbye to the uncomfortable tropical air mass for a bit.More >>
Sunday's cool front is really making a difference with our weather. Dewpoint temperatures are in the mid-50s with highs in the 80s. We can say goodbye to the uncomfortable tropical air mass for a bit.More >>
Birmingham is getting a new professional football team. The Alliance of American Football announced on Monday that the Magic City will be home to the league's seventh team.More >>
Birmingham is getting a new professional football team. The Alliance of American Football announced on Monday that the Magic City will be home to the league's seventh team.More >>
Birmingham police say a 15-year-old male who escaped police custody Sunday morning and stole a MAX transit bus as a getaway vehicle remains at large Sunday afternoon.More >>
Birmingham police say a 15-year-old male who escaped police custody Sunday morning and stole a MAX transit bus as a getaway vehicle remains at large Sunday afternoon.More >>