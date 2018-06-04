More road closures coming as bridge replacement continues in B'ham

Drivers need to be aware of major changes the next time you're traveling through downtown Birmingham.

It's going to be another hectic week. "I'm not really pleased with it because of the convenience, but I am pleased with it because of the benefit from it," said Walter Hill.

ALDOT reports that the Red Mountain Expressway ramp northbound onto I-59/20 will be closed because of the installation of girders to support new beams.

"The traffic mess is kind of hectic back and forth to work. Early in the morning, I get up at five. It’s just like all the roads shutting down," said Stacy McCall.

There is some good news for McCall - the work will be limited from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. to avoid rush hour traffic.

"I appreciate them at least thinking about the citizens and our inconvenience doing it at night. That definitely gives us more convenience during the day," Hill said.

One alternative route would be to take Red Mountain Expressway to 8th Avenue North and get on 59/20 north at 23rd Street.

ALDOT is warning people there will be multiple lane closures on 59/20 and I-65 for additional girder work.

The exact timing and location of the other closures has yet to be determined and are also pending weather conditions.

