Tarrant man arrested after gunfire in parking lot of Birmingham business

A Tarrant man is accused of trying to shoot a person while in the parking lot of a business in Birmingham.

Police say Ladarius Bloxom, 27, also shot into the business and two vehicles in the 7500 block of 1st Avenue North on May 30.

One of the vehicles was occupied, but the second was empty. No one was hurt in the gunfire.

Police arrested Bloxom at a home in the 1600 block of Hatchet Avenue in Tarrant City.

He is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied building, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and discharigng a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.

Bloxom is in the Jefferson County Jail.

