Tarrant man arrested after gunfire in parking lot of Birmingham business

Birmingham police say a 15-year-old male who escaped police custody Sunday morning and stole a MAX transit bus as a getaway vehicle remains at large Sunday afternoon.More >>
A former deacon in Birmingham who is charged with inappropriately touching two young Irondale girls surrendered to authorities Monday morning.More >>
A Tarrant man is accused of trying to shoot a person while in the parking lot of a business in Birmingham. Police say Ladarius Bloxom, 27, also shot into the business and two vehicles in the 7500 block of 1st Avenue North on May 30.More >>
Birmingham police have released the name of the man found shot to death Friday.More >>
Finally a break from high humidity is here and we get to enjoy this nice feeling air through most of the week, though the humidity will be a little higher towards the end of the week. Very muggy air returns for the weekend and so does the chance for rain and storms.More >>
