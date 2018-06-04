Mississippi State wins 4 straight games to reach 3rd straight Super Regional

Mississippi State kept some streaks going Monday. The Bulldogs beat Oklahoma 8-1 to win the Tallahassee Regional.

Here's some the streaks the Bulldogs achieved.

- 4 straight wins after dropping regional opener

- 3rd straight appearance in Super Regionals (under 3 different head coaches)

- 8 consecutive wins in regional games while facing elimination

Justin Foscue's 2-run double off the right field fence gave the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead in the 4th. Rowdey Jordan extended the lead with a RBI single in the 5th. Jake Mangum hit his 2nd homer in as many days. His two-run blast in the 9th highlighted a four-run inning

Pick up the @MSUBBBanana to make a call and who shows up...?



JAKE MANGUM to hit ??s#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/5uAQ2ZxpUC — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 4, 2018

Mid 5 | Another big two-out knock for Rowdey Jordan & we’ve got a 3-1 lead on Oklahoma#HailState?? pic.twitter.com/wSOtUsHqFW — MSU Baseball ? (@HailStateBB) June 4, 2018

DAWGS ON TOP!!



T4 | Justin Foscue rips a double off the 30-foot wall in right to score a pair with two outs! State up 2-1.#HailState?? pic.twitter.com/b3BWlKXJmj — MSU Baseball ? (@HailStateBB) June 4, 2018

Gary Henderson & Elijah MacNamee talked to ESPN after the big win.

MSU will face Vanderbilt in Super Regionals. The NCAA will decide who hosts the series due to both teams being #2 seeds in regional play.

If Mississippi State advances to Super Regionals, the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee will decide if the Bulldogs or Vanderbilt would host the series (both are regional #2 seeds).



Found this in the NCAA Baseball Pre-Championship manual... pic.twitter.com/f8jkNKeVY8 — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) June 4, 2018

We'll find out Tuesday at 7:00am if the Bulldogs will play at home or head to Nashville.

