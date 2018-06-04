Mississippi State wins 4 straight games to reach 3rd straight Su - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mississippi State wins 4 straight games to reach 3rd straight Super Regional

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Source: ESPN2 Source: ESPN2

Mississippi State kept some streaks going Monday. The Bulldogs beat Oklahoma 8-1 to win the Tallahassee Regional.

Here's some the streaks the Bulldogs achieved.

- 4 straight wins after dropping regional opener

- 3rd straight appearance in Super Regionals (under 3 different head coaches)

- 8 consecutive wins in regional games while facing elimination

Justin Foscue's 2-run double off the right field fence gave the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead in the 4th. Rowdey Jordan extended the lead with a RBI single in the 5th. Jake Mangum hit his 2nd homer in as many days. His two-run blast in the 9th highlighted a four-run inning

Gary Henderson & Elijah MacNamee talked to ESPN after the big win.

MSU will face Vanderbilt in Super Regionals. The NCAA will decide who hosts the series due to both teams being #2 seeds in regional play.

We'll find out Tuesday at 7:00am if the Bulldogs will play at home or head to Nashville.

