Family spokesman says George HW Bush leaving hospital

Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.More >>
President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.More >>
The Supreme Court is siding with the Trump administration over the American Civil Liberties Union in the case of a pregnant immigrant teen who was able to obtain an abortion after filing a lawsuit.More >>
