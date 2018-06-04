UPDATE: Man found dead in home on Princeton Ave. identified

Birmingham police have released the name of the man found shot to death Friday.More >>
Finally a break from high humidity is here and we get to enjoy this nice feeling air through most of the week, though the humidity will be a little higher towards the end of the week. Very muggy air returns for the weekend and so does the chance for rain and storms.More >>
The 4th Annual Minority Business Council Diversity Summit will be held Tuesday, June 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bryant Conference Center on The University of Alabama campus.More >>
Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a body was found Sunday night.More >>
Homewood police are investigating after multiple cars caught fire in the parking lot of an apartment complex.More >>
