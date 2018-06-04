UPDATE: Man found dead in home on Princeton Ave. identified

Birmingham police have identified a man shot to death on Princeton Avenue Friday. (Source: Raycom Images)

Birmingham police have released the name of the man found shot to death Friday.

Patrick Ladale Maxley, 47, was found in a home in the 1800 block of Princeton Avenue SW.

Detectives are speaking with potential witnesses and talking with residents in the neighborhood to try to determine who is responsible.

