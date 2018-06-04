Auburn gives basketball coach Bruce Pearl 5-year extension

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn has given basketball coach Bruce Pearl a five-year contract extension.

Pearl led the Tigers to a share of their first Southeastern Conference regular season title since 1999 last season despite having two top players ineligible. The extension announced Monday runs through the 2022-2023 season.

Pearl is set to make $2.6 million this year with a $100,000 annual raise. The five-year total not counting bonuses will be $14 million.

Pearl faced questions about his job security all season. Before the season, Auburn fired associate head coach Chuck Person, who is facing federal charges as part of a probe into corruption in college basketball. The NCAA ruled center Austin Wiley and forward Danjel Purifoy ineligible last season after their families allegedly accepted money during the recruiting process.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.