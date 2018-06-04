Bears TE Zach Miller gets 1-year deal after leg injury - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bears TE Zach Miller gets 1-year deal after leg injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears have re-signed veteran tight end Zach Miller to a one-year contract, clearing the way for him to return from a gruesome injury last October that nearly cost him his left leg.

Miller tore an artery while dislocating his knee trying to make a touchdown catch during the Week 8 game at New Orleans. He has undergone at least eight surgeries since then, but was walking on his own by late December.

Miller has spent the past three seasons with the Bears, starting 28 of 33 games while making 101 receptions for 1,161 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also spent three seasons with Jacksonville.

The Bears have signed versatile Trey Burton at tight end. He threw a touchdown to quarterback Nick Foles in Philadelphia's Super Bowl win over New England.

Miller had surgery for a popliteal artery behind the knee in order to restore blood flow. At the time of the injury, Miller wasn't told of the chance he'd lose his leg, but he knew from the way it was filling up with blood that it was serious.

"I remember, before I got into the emergency surgery, the last thing I was telling the doctors was 'Please, save my leg!'" Miller said in December. "Because I knew that something wasn't quite right just in the way my leg was feeling and the way it was filling up. I knew we had issues."

Miller injured the leg making a touchdown catch, but later replay negated the TD and it was ruled he failed to maintain possession throughout the process.

"Forever be a touchdown for me," Miller said.

